Candace Owens' Hunter Biden interview: Podcast with Joe Biden's son draws ire; ‘lost the plot’

Podcaster Candace Owens got Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. on her podcast and a video was released ahead of the much-anticipated interview. Hunter Biden, who's often found himself amid controversies, recently declared on X that he wanted to tell his side of the story.

Hunter Biden is on the Candace podcast with Candace Owens. (X/@maddenifico, Facebook/Candace Owens﻿)

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Speaking of Owens' podcast, he wrote “She’s got questions. I’ve got answers. Thursday.” Owens, who had earlier supported the MAGA cause, has found herself at odds with President Donald Trump recently. She's pushed back over the Epstein Files release and the US joining Israel in the war against Iran. Trump, for his part, called out Owens and others like Tucker Carlson for criticizing his actions there.

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Owens has also been locked in a fierce online battle with Trump loyalist and firebrand right-wing political influencer Laura Loomer. Their bitter exchange has seen both sides drag each others' partners into the conversation. Loomer took shots at Owens' husband George Farmer, alleging a DUI. Meanwhile, Owens spoke about Andrew Simpson, saying he was Loomer's partner.

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{{^usCountry}} The pivot to interviewing the former Democrat President's son, Hunter Biden, has thus become quite a talking point. Ahead of the interview dropping, Owens wrote “Hope you guys enjoy the conversation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pivot to interviewing the former Democrat President's son, Hunter Biden, has thus become quite a talking point. Ahead of the interview dropping, Owens wrote “Hope you guys enjoy the conversation.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A video was also shared from the Candace page, which is the official podcast page of Owens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video was also shared from the Candace page, which is the official podcast page of Owens. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What did Hunter Biden say on the Candace show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Hunter Biden say on the Candace show {{/usCountry}}

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Hunter Biden was heard saying in the clip - “Regardless of whether I agree with you, you're probably the most effective communicator, I've ever heard.”

While Owens can be heard thanking him, Hunter continues that it has ‘really’ driven him ‘crazy at times’. Hunter further said “I pray to God that by the end of this you'll think of me as a friend, because if anything were to happen to me, I want you and Melissa to team up.”

Candace Owens Hunter Biden interview: Reactions

Several people have been commenting on the post. “For @HunterBiden , to go through the whole 9 yards and come out a decent man, one has got to see God in it and praise Him for it! For @RealCandaceO to make such a bold invite, beyond her personal believes, and do it successfully, one has yet to see it how it's done! My congrats!,” one wrote, acknowledging Owens' usual conservative stance.

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Some of Owens' fan base were not happy with Hunter getting a platform. “Candace, you’re just lost… Totally lost the plot… You should pay as much attention to your children as you pay to Erika Kirk and her family… Hunter Biden… Really… You’ve lost it completely,” a person said, while another added “This interview is the bottom of the scum bucket. You cannot get lower than this.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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