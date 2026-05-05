Candace Owens-Laura Loomer doxxing: Is Loomer's fiance helping? ‘Andrew Jacob Simpson’ claim comes up

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens launched a scathing attack on far-right influencer Laura Loomer, after claiming that the latter had doxxed the former. Loomer, who has often been at odds with Owens, found ties worsening even more when the latter criticized President Donald Trump amid the Iran war. Loomer, who's known for being a staunch Trump ally, put Owens squarely in her sights.

Candace Owens claimed Laura Loomer's fiance might be helping her doxx Owens and her family. (X/@LangmanVince, X/@JayTC53)

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In recent days, this attack has branched out to Owens' husband George Farmer as well, who Loomer has accused of being in an accident. She also shared an alleged mugshot of Farmer and questioned whether Owens' husband should be deported.

Now, Owens, who's somewhat of a firebrand herself on social media, has hit back. In the process, she seemingly revealed the identity of Loomer's fiance. The far-right influencer had thus far taken great care to keep his name a secret so that he'd not get caught up in politics. However, with Loomer's attacks being focused on Owens' family, the latter appears to have answered in kind.

What Candace Owens said about Laura Loomer

Owens started her lengthy X post by contradicting Loomer's claims. “For clarity, my family absolutely does NOT own 1 million dollar in cars, nor do we own a black TRX pick-up truck. This is categorically false.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added “Nonetheless, Laura Loomer just accurately doxxed my personal car, (a new range rover my husband bought me for my birthday after 7 years of marriage), as well as our family car that we use to drive the kids in. We just received a tip that she is allegedly pulling personal informationvia her soon to be husband.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added “Nonetheless, Laura Loomer just accurately doxxed my personal car, (a new range rover my husband bought me for my birthday after 7 years of marriage), as well as our family car that we use to drive the kids in. We just received a tip that she is allegedly pulling personal informationvia her soon to be husband.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Owens then seemingly revealed who Loomer's fiance is. Loomer had announced her engagement on social media but kept his identity a secret. Owens has claimed that Loomer's fiance is someone who goes by the name ‘Jake’. "Allegedly, Loomer's husband, who goes by "Jake" at work, is the IT guy for Tameron Auto (owned by Cannon) in Pensacola, FL," Owens wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens then seemingly revealed who Loomer's fiance is. Loomer had announced her engagement on social media but kept his identity a secret. Owens has claimed that Loomer's fiance is someone who goes by the name ‘Jake’. "Allegedly, Loomer's husband, who goes by "Jake" at work, is the IT guy for Tameron Auto (owned by Cannon) in Pensacola, FL," Owens wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She added "The person is alleging that Laura encouraged him to break the law on her behalf, violating the Driver Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) and pulling personal information (home details, financing details, etc) so she can go after her enemies. They claim Andrew "Jacob" Simpson is using his employer's dealer accounts to access personal information regarding LLCS, which would include the new LLC that we used to purchase that car in."

Owens further wrote “They claim the minority partner in Tameron/Cannon Auto has shared the video of Jake & Larry at the White House Hannukah event getting congratulations from Trump on their engagement. He allegedly tells “Jake” to bring that video to all the meetings and share it.”

Then, Owens dropped a bombshell claiming that Loomer's fiance might have committed a crime if he was helping Loomer in her endeavors. “If this is true and Laura is using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries, it is a crime. And a very serious one on that,” she wrote, and tagged Ana Kasparian, adding, “it may have been how she hacked personal information about your husband’s job as well. Car dealers have access to everything you might fill out to get a car— which includes banking information.” However, Owens' claims about Loomer's fiance's involvement was not backed by any proof. She also did not provide any proof to substantiate Loomer's fiance's identity. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Doxxing row: Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests carrying guns

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Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former Georgia lawmaker, who's not been in Loomer's good books either, jumped into the fray. She batted for carrying guns, in case a person's being doxxed.

“Laura Loomer seemingly would love to get Candace and her family killed by some psychopath that she gins up based on her Loomered stories of lies,” MTG wrote on X.

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“Not surprised Loomer dangerously lied and exaggerated about some of Candace’s vehicles. She’s been lying about me and many others for years. Doxxing is exactly why I own and carry guns. I’m sure @RealCandaceO and her husband do the same for protection,” she added.

Taking a shot at Loomer, MTG continued, “But reportedly Laura Loomer can’t own guns because of her mental state. This is who Trump takes advice from on late night calls.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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