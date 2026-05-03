Candace Owens sued by Charlie’s Kirk security head: 5 things to know about Brian Harpole's lawsuit

Charlie Kirk's head of security has filed a defamation lawsuit against conservative activist Candace Owens, claiming she made false accusations against him regarding a conspiracy to assassinate Kirk. Charlie Kirk's security chief, Brian Harpole, sues Candace Owens for defamation after she accused him of plotting Kirk's assassination. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 while addressing an audience and engaging in a debate with students at Utah Valley University. The police apprehended Tyler Robinson, who has been formally charged with murder.

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Brian Harpole and Charlie Kirk ties Brian Harpole, whose security firm has been collaborating with Kirk and his organization Turning Point USA since 2018, asserts that Owens fabricated a narrative suggesting he met with "Army intelligence officers and Erika Kirk, Charlie's now widow, at Fort Huachuca" to orchestrate the assassination, as per NewsNation.

He is pursuing legal action against Owens, her media companies, and her podcast guest Mitchell Snow for defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and civil conspiracy to defame.

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Brian Harpole's lawsuit against Candace Owens: 5 things to know Harpole alleges in his suit that shortly after Kirk’s killing, Owens and conspiracy theorists began spreading false content that Kirk was betrayed by people close to him, that the government orchestrated a cover-up of the assassination, that Turning Point USA was implicated in the event, and “advancing numerous additional conspiracy theories suggesting that somebody other than Tyler Robinson was involved in the murder,” NewsNation reported. He stated that the allegations against him intensified after Owens relied on Snow, who alleged he witnessed Harpole exiting a "top brass" military meeting at Fort Huachuca in Arizona the day prior to the shooting. Harpole contends that the meeting never took place and that his travel records state he was in Dallas at that time. He claims that Owens examined the records yet persisted in disseminating false narratives. He argues that her actions have tarnished his reputation, resulted in the loss of significant security clients, and exposed him to extensive online harassment. “Owens is the most high-profile spreader of baseless Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories, but she is not the only one. Her actions have encouraged and emboldened and otherwise given cover to other people to jump on the Charlie Kirk conspiracy bandwagon,” the complaint mentioned. Harpole is pursuing $75,000 in damages from both himself and his company. Candace Owens hits backs at Harpole Owens, who served as the communications director at TPUSA from 2017 to 2019 and was a friend of the late founder, addressed the lawsuit in a podcast episode entitled "Brian Harpole Sues Me!" She stated that the lawsuit grants her the "power of subpoena."

She countered by asserting that Harpole had not requested a retraction or made any demands before filing the lawsuit.

“You never issued any sort of attraction demand. You never answered me when I reached out. This is not at all how it normally goes,” she stated. “You send ‘hey, that’s what you said, it’s not right, retract it, or else I am going to sue you,’ Brian Harpole did no such thing.”

She asserted that his lawsuit lacks foundation, and her critique of his security abilities is merely subjective.

“Confidence is a matter of opinion. Brian, I don’t believe you can sue people for thinking that you’re stupid,” she remarked.