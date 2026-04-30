Erika Kirk under fire for 'they don't deserve to exist' comment, Netizens compare it to ‘death threats’

The statement did not sit well with Netizens, with social media figure Ed Krassenstein saying Donald Trump would possibly have had him arrested if he had made such a comment. Sharing a video of Erika making the statement, Ed wrote, “WTF? @MrsErikaKirk, wearing all black, just said this on her podcast,” adding, “If I said something like this, Trump would have me arrested for making death threats.”

Erika said at one point that she has been in "quite literal hell these past seven months," since her husband Charlie was murdered, adding, "If you strip someone of their humanity long enough, you will arrive at the chilling conclusion that they don't deserve to exist at all."

Erika Kirk is being criticized for a comment she made on Wednesday's episode of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’. Charlie Kirk’s widow addressed various issues on the show, and even called out comedian Druski for wearing white makeup to seemingly mock her in a skit last month.

Many agreed to Ed in the comment section. “She needs to be in therapy….away from everyone except her family for many months,” one user wrote, while another said, “@MrsErikaKirk - Everyone who isn’t MAGA, sees right through you. From your fake tears; to you faux, arranged marriage; to the overwhelming appearance that you didn’t give a sh** about your husband when he was alive; and, you likely don’t give a sh** about him being dead.” One said, “She is making death threats in a roundabout way it’s only gonna get worse from here. She wants so hard to be with the so called INN CROWD, SHES TOXIC TRASH ……. And she’ll figure out how much people really hate her…..”.

Read More | Erika Kirk says ‘enough is enough’ days after breaking down at WHCD shooting site: ‘I’m taking time to…’

“She’s so creepy,” a user said. “Some people simply do not belong in public life. Erika Kirk is one of them. All of her instincts are wrong, and her presentation is abysmal. The further she pushes, the more harm she does to herself,” commented another.