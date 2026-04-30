‘Ultimate hypocrisy’: Erika Kirk blasts journalists who attended WHCD for calling Trump ‘Nazi’ and ‘Hitler’

“Many of the left-wing journalists that attended the WHCD have spent years consistently calling President Trump a “Nazi”, a “threat to democracy”, and “Hitler”, yet they still joyfully attended the evening’s event….,” Erika wrote on X.

Erika Kirk has blasted “left-wing journalists” for allegedly referring to President Donald Trump as a “Nazi and “Hitler” and then still choosing to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25. The dinner turned chaotic after suspect Cole Tomas Allen , 31, of Torrance, California, opened fire at the venue, prompting an evacuation.

“If they truly believed their own rhetoric, they’re either joyfully willing to have dinner with “Hitler” or they’re lying to radicalize American citizens with narratives they know are grossly exaggerated,” she added. “Either way, it exposes their game of ultimate hypocrisy: manufacture the hate and then profit off the results; even if it costs someone their life.”

Erika Kirk’s comments on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Erika was seen breaking down in a video moments after gunshots rang out during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. A video showed her in tears while being escorted after the shooting on April 25. “I just want to go home,” she said, in tears, while walking away quickly with two men on either side.

Read More | Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD, ‘Nobody asked to visibly inspect my ticket…’

Later, Erika broke her silence in an X post, writing, “Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family,” adding, “Enough is enough.”

Allen was arraigned in US District Court Monday, April 27, on charges stemming from the April 25 incident. He is now charged by complaint with one count of attempt to assassinate the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm & ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed.