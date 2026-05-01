Charlie Kirk's old tweet hurts Trump, Melania's case against Jimmy Kimmel; Candace Owens reacts

Charlie Kirk's 2024 tweet has resurfaced only to spoil President Donald Trump and first lady Melania's case against television host Jimmy Kimmel. This comes as the 58-year-old had come under first after making an ‘expectant widow’ joke about Melania. The first couple slammed him, even urging ABC to fire Kimmel. Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (AP)

Kimmel responded to Trump's plea by citing free speech laws. “You know how sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out a statement demanding you be fired from your job? We've all been there, right?” he said. The late-night host added that his remark was part of a monologue during a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) setting. The comment was made just before a suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire at the WHCD and is facing trial on a charge of attempted assassination of Trump.

"There was no big reaction to it until this morning, when I greeted the day facing yet another Twitter vomit storm and a call to fire me from our first lady," Kimmel said.

“Obviously, it was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together. It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am. It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination. And they know that. I've been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence, in particular.”

"But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend, and probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house," he continued. "And also, I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it. Donald Trump is allowed to say whatever he wants to say, as are you and as am I. Because under the First Amendment, we have, as Americans, a right to free speech."

Charlie Kirk's old tweet Meanwhile, social media users brought up Kirk's old tweet about free speech. The right-wing political activist was assassinated in Utah last year.

“Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, back in May, 2024.

Even Candace Owens reacted. “RETWEET,” he posted, resharing the tweet.