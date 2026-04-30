Candace Owens reacts to Trump's ‘Time Magazine photo’ on birthday stream; ‘blackmail and secrets’

Coming from a vacation week in Italy, controversial streamer Candace Owens held a livestream addressing all that has been talked about her, including by President Donald Trump and TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk. One of the major talking points of Wednesday's show was Trump's Truth Social post about Owens. Donald Trump (L) and Candace Owens (R). (File Photos)

Trump, in a Truth Social post last week, attacked Candace Owens, calling her the “most vile” person on earth. He shared a spoof cover of Time Magazine, which featured an old photo of Owens from when she was injured.

Trump wrote: "Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way. Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!"

Owens did not respond to the allegations in depth when it came up and instead took it up on her show tonight. The episode was titled: "TIME MAGAZINE: World’s Most VILE Person?!"

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What Did Candace Owens Say? "What did I miss?" she said of last week. "Oh, a Presidential award ceremony where I was awarded Times's most vile person on earth. Really? Okay Trump. Wow, to what do I owe the honor?"

"More importantly, to whom?" she continued. "I enjoyed the most was the absolute whiplash from Trump's Truth Social post about me, followed by their administration's post crying about the 'Left rhetoric' - 'shooting', if that's what we are calling it - it's more of an 'incident.' "

She said that Trump's attack was due to "what was going on between me and Trump in the previous weeks." Owens added: "He has already said such things, and as if his comments were evident in the first four times- this is the fourth tweet about me from the leader of the free world."

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‘Blackmail and Secrets’ "Who demanded the tweet? What was he trying to accomplish with it?" she said. It was "a little bit of politicking" she said. "Washington DC runs of blackmail and secrets. And once you discover those secrets, you have two options: fall into line...or don't stand against us, or we will make your life miserable.

Candace Owens has repeatedly attacked the Trump administration over multiple issues, ranging from Israel pressure in the war with Iran and the killing of Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk.