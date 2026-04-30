Is Donald Trump’s mental decline ‘accelerating’? What ex-White House attorney said

A former White House lawyer has raised fresh questions about the cognitive health of Donald Trump, alleging signs of declining mental sharpness and changes in behavior, according to The Mirror US. Ty Cobb, who served as a White House Council attorney during Trump’s first term, said he has observed what he believes are troubling changes in the president’s speech and conduct. Cobb also alleged that Trump’s communication style has shifted, claiming his vocabulary has “shrunk”. (AP)

In an interview, Cobb claimed Trump appears “lost” at times and suggested there are indications of dementia. He argued that compared to his time in office, Trump’s behavior now shows reduced restraint and increased volatility.

“When I was there, his narcissism would be on display,” Cobb said, adding that earlier in Trump’s presidency, senior officials were sometimes able to intervene and redirect decisions.

He referred to former officials including John Kelly, James Mattis, and Nikki Haley, suggesting they previously played a role in moderating Trump’s decisions.

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Claims about speech and influence Cobb also alleged that Trump’s communication style has shifted, claiming his vocabulary has “shrunk” and that he now relies more heavily on profanity and threats.

He further suggested this change could indicate weakened cognitive control, adding that the president may be more susceptible to external influence than before.

In a separate comment reported by The Mirror US, Cobb said political figures could influence Trump by appealing to his ego. “All you have to do is compliment him,” he said, describing what he characterised as a pattern in Trump’s interactions with world leaders.

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White House strongly rejects claims The White House rejected Cobb’s remarks, with spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissing the allegations and defending the president’s performance.

Ingle said Cobb should “seek psychiatric help,” and accused him of promoting “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” He also defended Trump’s capabilities, saying his “sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility” contrast with previous administrations.

The comments come amid scrutiny of Trump’s public statements and social media activity, which have drawn attention for their tone and content in recent weeks. However, Cobb’s remarks remain his personal assessment and have not been supported by any independent medical evaluation.