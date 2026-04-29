Jimmy Kimmel firing row: When Trump joked about his own death; ‘should be fired for that’

A remark by Donald Trump at a White House event has added to his feud with Jimmy Kimmel, after the US president appeared to joke about his own death. It prompted the late-night host to call out the irony. The exchange comes days after Kimmel sparked outrage with a joke aimed at Melania Trump during a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner segment on his show. (AFP)

The moment unfolded during a garden party at the White House held in honor of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were visiting as part of a commemorative tour, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Speaking about his parents’ 63-year marriage, Trump turned to Melania Trump and said, “That’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. It’s just not gonna work out that way.”

The remark drew attention as it appeared to allude to his own lifespan. Melania Trump was seen reacting with a smirk.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, has been married to Melania, 56, for over two decades.

Kimmel’s response Addressing the comment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel reacted with disbelief. “Wait a minute. Did he just make a joke about his death?” he said, drawing applause from the audience. He then added, “My God, you should be fired for that.”

Also Read: Trump cracks ‘awkward’ marriage joke to Melania amid Jimmy Kimmel’s 'widow' uproar: 'We won’t match, darling'

Kimmel also pointed to what he described as a contradiction. “Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age, and then a day later go out and make a joke about his own old age,” he said.

How the controversy began The exchange comes days after Kimmel sparked outrage with a joke aimed at Melania Trump during a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner segment on his show. “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” he said, referencing both the couple’s age gap.

The comment drew backlash from Trump allies, with both Donald and Melania Trump calling for action.

Also Read: Melania Trump breaks silence after Jimmy Kimmel's ‘an expectant widow’ dig: ‘Enough is enough’

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Kimmel “should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” while Melania urged the network to “take a stand.”

Tensions escalated further after a reported security scare involving Trump and members of his cabinet days later. While there is no evidence linking the incident to Kimmel’s remarks, some supporters renewed calls for the comedian’s dismissal.

Neither ABC nor its parent company Disney has announced any action against Kimmel.