Candace Owens slams Pentagon-Pope row: ‘Need to know who exactly threatened Vatican envoy’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens reacted to reports of senior Pentagon officials summoning Pope Leo XIV’s ambassador amid growing tensions with the Vatican.

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens shared her opinion on reports of Pentagon officials summoning the Pope's envoy. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

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As per The Free Press and The Letters from Leo reports, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby and other officials met with Cardinal Christophe Pierre after the pope’s “State of the World” address. In his speech, the pope had criticized “diplomacy based on force,” “imperialist occupation,” and the pursuit of global dominance.

Also Read | Candace Owens' answer to whether she's ‘done’ with Trump goes viral: ‘I feel embarrassed…’

During the meeting, it was allegedly conveyed to the religious head's envoy “America has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world. The Catholic Church had better take its side.” This incident reportedly led to the scrapping of the American-born pope's plan to visit the US during the 250th anniversary celebrations, as per reports.

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{{^usCountry}} While this report remains unverified by the Vatican and the Trump administration, Owens made her opinion on the matter known. What Candace Owens said on the Vatican-Pentagon row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While this report remains unverified by the Vatican and the Trump administration, Owens made her opinion on the matter known. What Candace Owens said on the Vatican-Pentagon row {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Owens treated the report with a pinch of salt and began by saying “Assuming this is true…”. The conservative podcaster urged that people must seek to know the actual names of the individuals who were involved from the Trump administration's side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens treated the report with a pinch of salt and began by saying “Assuming this is true…”. The conservative podcaster urged that people must seek to know the actual names of the individuals who were involved from the Trump administration's side. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Owens added “we need to know who specifically in the White House threatened the Vatican envoy. The actual names of the individuals involved should be known to the public.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens added “we need to know who specifically in the White House threatened the Vatican envoy. The actual names of the individuals involved should be known to the public.” {{/usCountry}}

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The report of the alleged row between the Trump administration and the Vatican also comes at a time when the Pope has openly criticized the Iran war. Trump's US joined Israel to carry out strikes on Iran, which took out their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. It prompted a conflict in the Middle East, which only yesterday hit pause as Trump announced Iran had agreed to a ceasefire deal.

Pope Leo XIV, emerged as a vocal critic of the conflict. "Today, as we all know, there was this threat against the entire ​people of Iran, and this is truly unacceptable," he said. The remarks came after Trump's Truth Social post about a ‘whole civilization’ dying.

“We have a worldwide economic crisis, an energy crisis, (a) situation in the Middle East of great instability, which is only provoking more hatred throughout the world,” he further said, as per Associated Press.

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“Come back to the table, let’s talk, let’s look for solutions in a peaceful way and let’s remember especially the innocent children, the elderly, sick, so many people who have already become or will become victims of this continued warfare,” the pope said about the message for leaders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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