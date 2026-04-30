Candace Owens reacts to Trump's ‘Time Magazine photo’ on birthday stream; ‘blackmail and secrets’

Coming from a vacation week in Italy, controversial streamer Candace Owens held a livestream addressing all that has been talked about her, including by President Donald Trump and TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk. One of the major talking points of Wednesday's show was Trump's Truth Social post about Owens.

Donald Trump (L) and Candace Owens (R).(File Photos)

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Trump, in a Truth Social post last week, attacked Candace Owens, calling her the “most vile” person on earth. He shared a spoof cover of Time Magazine, which featured an old photo of Owens from when she was injured.

Trump wrote: "Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way. Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!"

Owens did not respond to the allegations in depth when it came up and instead took it up on her show tonight. The episode was titled: "TIME MAGAZINE: World’s Most VILE Person?!"

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Is Donald Trump’s mental decline ‘accelerating’? What ex-White House attorney said What Did Candace Owens Say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Is Donald Trump’s mental decline ‘accelerating’? What ex-White House attorney said What Did Candace Owens Say? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "What did I miss?" she said of last week. "Oh, a Presidential award ceremony where I was awarded Times's most vile person on earth. Really? Okay Trump. Wow, to what do I owe the honor?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "What did I miss?" she said of last week. "Oh, a Presidential award ceremony where I was awarded Times's most vile person on earth. Really? Okay Trump. Wow, to what do I owe the honor?" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "More importantly, to whom?" she continued. "I enjoyed the most was the absolute whiplash from Trump's Truth Social post about me, followed by their administration's post crying about the 'Left rhetoric' - 'shooting', if that's what we are calling it - it's more of an 'incident.' " {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "More importantly, to whom?" she continued. "I enjoyed the most was the absolute whiplash from Trump's Truth Social post about me, followed by their administration's post crying about the 'Left rhetoric' - 'shooting', if that's what we are calling it - it's more of an 'incident.' " {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said that Trump's attack was due to "what was going on between me and Trump in the previous weeks." Owens added: "He has already said such things, and as if his comments were evident in the first four times- this is the fourth tweet about me from the leader of the free world." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that Trump's attack was due to "what was going on between me and Trump in the previous weeks." Owens added: "He has already said such things, and as if his comments were evident in the first four times- this is the fourth tweet about me from the leader of the free world." {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Pentagon's picture of Iran war a 'rosy one'? JD Vance concerned Trump not getting full brief: Report

‘Blackmail and Secrets’

"Who demanded the tweet? What was he trying to accomplish with it?" she said. It was "a little bit of politicking" she said. "Washington DC runs of blackmail and secrets. And once you discover those secrets, you have two options: fall into line...or don't stand against us, or we will make your life miserable.

Candace Owens has repeatedly attacked the Trump administration over multiple issues, ranging from Israel pressure in the war with Iran and the killing of Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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