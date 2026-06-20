'Candace Owens dead': Podcaster's Twitter activity in focus amid bizarre claim; ‘check on her’

Podcaster Candace Owens' Twitter or X activity was in focus after a now-deleted post claimed that she had died. The post was allegedly made by fellow podcaster Lilly Gaddis, who is known for The Lilly Show.

Viral claims were made on X that Candace Owens has died but there's no confirmation of the same. (Facebook/Candace Owens﻿)

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“Candace Owen's family reached out to me earlier this morning, it is with deep sadness and sorrow that I am sharing the passing of my long time friend and fellow political commentator, Candace. But I also can't shake the feeling that this wasn't simply a random tragedy. There are circumstances surrounding Candace's death, especially after Charlie's passing, that raise serious questions, and I hope the full truth comes to light. I want to respect her family's privacy so I will refrain from sharing any further details. Please stay posted," the alleged post read. While the post does not exist on X now, many shared screenshots claiming it had been deleted by Gaddis.

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{{^usCountry}} “So... why did @thelillygaddis post this and delete it?,” one asked. Yet another wondered “That’s not odd at all. Where’s Candace Owens?,” sharing a screenshot of the alleged post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So... why did @thelillygaddis post this and delete it?,” one asked. Yet another wondered “That’s not odd at all. Where’s Candace Owens?,” sharing a screenshot of the alleged post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yet another remarked “Wait what! Was she preparing for something!? @baroncoleman can you check on Candace please!”. One person also asked if Owens had cleared up the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another remarked “Wait what! Was she preparing for something!? @baroncoleman can you check on Candace please!”. One person also asked if Owens had cleared up the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Has Candace cleared this up yet? I've never heard of anything so bizarre before!,” they wrote on X. Notably, this brought focus onto Owens' X or Twitter profile. Candace Owens' X (Twitter) profile in focus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Has Candace cleared this up yet? I've never heard of anything so bizarre before!,” they wrote on X. Notably, this brought focus onto Owens' X or Twitter profile. Candace Owens' X (Twitter) profile in focus {{/usCountry}}

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The podcaster did not directly address the alleged post claiming she's died. The 37-year-old has been rather quiet on the Elon Musk-owned platform today, as well.

Owens has four posts from today, of which two are reshares. The reshares were made about 12-14 hours back. The posts were made about six hours back.

In one post, she was fighting with Turning Point USA's Blake Neff and wrote “Absolutely no one believes this, Blake. …Outside of the people who have sold their souls to Israel.” Another post was a reply to a clip of Tucker Carlson, and the person who shared the video had written “Charlie Kirk was not murdered for his opinions on transgenderism. Obviously. Those of us who knew him best and called him a friend believe he was most likely murdered for his evolving views on Israel.”

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To this, Owens had replied “Correct”.

Notably, Owens' posts came a few hours after Gaddis' allegedly deleted post on her death. There is no official or family confirmation about her demise. Owens' next episode for her podcast – Candace – is set to release on Monday. Episodes drop Monday through Friday, so the far-right podcaster won't be putting anything out over the weekend.

Despite the claims online, there's nothing to indicate for now that Candace Owens has died. The podcaster gained even more attention in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination in September 2025, at the Utah Valley University. Owens' a former TPUSA member and Kirk's friend, came out with several conspiracy theories in the wake of his assassination, including blaming Israel and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk – but she never provided any proof to back these claims.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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