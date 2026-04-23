Canva down: Thousands complain of problems; how to fix ‘can’t open design', ‘connection lost’, ‘not found 404’ issues

Canva, the online graphic design tool, appeared to be down for many people on Wednesday. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged about 2000 people facing problems with Canva.

Canva logo.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I can't open any templates. It always goes to a 404 error page when I go to actually use a design,” one person wrote. Another added “anyone else getting Error code: [9f087dba98eb424f-EWR]? when they open a design”. Yet another said “Can't get into any of my designs or create a custom size template...”.

Downdetector showed that most people faced problems with the website, with the complaint percentage at 71. Some faced issues with the app and login as well.

Also Read | Canva attempts to stitch together a fragmented mess of modern workflows

A reason for the outage is not yet known and Canva is yet to comment on the matter.

How to fix Canva issues?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Several users complained of different kinds of issues with Canva amid the outage. Depending on the problem, some fixes can be tried on the user end. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users complained of different kinds of issues with Canva amid the outage. Depending on the problem, some fixes can be tried on the user end. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Error code: [9f087dba98eb424f-EWR]: This normally indicates disruption between your browser/app and Canva's servers. One can try and solve this by refreshing the page, using incognito mode, logging out and back in, clearing browser caches and disabling extensions, and turning off hardware acceleration. One can also disable VPN or proxy, switch networks and flush DNS cache to see if it works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Error code: [9f087dba98eb424f-EWR]: This normally indicates disruption between your browser/app and Canva's servers. One can try and solve this by refreshing the page, using incognito mode, logging out and back in, clearing browser caches and disabling extensions, and turning off hardware acceleration. One can also disable VPN or proxy, switch networks and flush DNS cache to see if it works. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Others shared images of the issues they were facing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others shared images of the issues they were facing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘Couldn’t open that design' error: One can try to fix this by refreshing the page, clearing browser cache/cookies, or switching to incognito mode. Further, one can check internet, restart the app/browser, check for browser updates.

Internet connection lost error: One can try to fix the following by checking internet stability and refreshing the page. If it doesn't work, one can turn off VPNs, clear browser cache/cookies, or try Incognito/Private mode.

Another user posted a different problem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

404 error: This usually means that a work is unpublished, or the link is broken, or it is processing DNS changes. Some ways to fix this include republishing the Canva website, waiting up to 72 hours for domain propagation, checking that the URL is correct, or re-linking domain in settings.

However, given the widespread nature of the outage, it is unlikely that user-end fixes will yield results.

Complaints about Canva outage

Many took to social media to complain about the Canva outage. “Been up since 3:30 AM working on customs. Now Canva is down,” one remarked. Another added “Damn, Canva's down again, how am I supposed to do my presentation now?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yet another said “Finally ready to put pen to paper and Canva is down. Maybe it’s a sign to go to bed.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON