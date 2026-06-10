Cardi B expresses outrage after Karmelo Anthony's sentencing: ‘Disgusting…this is not justice’

Cardi B has expressed outrage after Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Anthony gained public support after he claimed he stabbed Metcalf to death in self-defense.

Cardi B expresses outrage after Karmelo Anthony's sentencing(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Collin County )

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“Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!” Cardi B wrote on X.

Cardi B has reposted other posts in support of Anthony, including one saying he “deserves better,” and another that read, “Almost 4 years ago Karmelo Anthony save someone life dont allow these trolls or mainstream media tell you otherwise. They are trying to do, character assassination against his image like the dominate society always do.”

Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony’s family had raised concerns about safety and public scrutiny ahead of the trial. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, previously said, according to NBC DFW. Karmelo Anthony’s sentencing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony’s family had raised concerns about safety and public scrutiny ahead of the trial. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, previously said, according to NBC DFW. Karmelo Anthony’s sentencing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It took jurors two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It took jurors two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthony, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Metcalf, sobbed Tuesday, June 9, as he was convicted of murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Metcalf, sobbed Tuesday, June 9, as he was convicted of murder. {{/usCountry}}

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Anthony was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

Anthony had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf, saying it was self-defense.

Read More | Karmelo Anthony's mom sobs before jurors sentence Austin Metcalf's killer to 35 years, 'He's very sorry for what he did'

About 200 protesters for and against Anthony clashed outside the courtroom. “This whole thing’s been racist. We didn’t make it racist!” a protester yelled, according to the New York Post.

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One demonstrator was furious because there were no black jurors at the trial.

“Tell those white folks, why is a black boy in front of an all white jury? When has a white boy been in front of an all black jury? Never!”

The jury comprised white, Asian and Hispanic members.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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