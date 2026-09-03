Carla Jeffery cause of death: What happened to actor behind Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise?

Actor Carla Jeffery, who played Bree in Disney's hit Zombies franchise, has passed away at the age of 33. The Disney Channel actor's death was confirmed by her family in a statement via her talent agency. They said she died on Tuesday, September 1.

Actor Carla Jeffery passed away at 33. (Carla Jeffery/ Instagram)

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“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old,” the statement via Alexanders Talent Management stated. A cause of death was not announced.

The statement from the agency, which has been representing her since she was just 12 years old, described her as a “beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman.” It is unclear if the 33-year-old actor was suffering from any illnesses.

Statement Details Carla Jeffrey's Legacy

The statement, which was also shared from the social media handles of Carla Jeffrey, requested privacy from the public as the family mourns the death.

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“Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12. For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room,” the statement continued.

"As Bree in Disney’s hit ZOMBIES franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with audiences around the world. Carla was more than a client; she was family.

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“Our hearts are with Carla’s family and loved ones during this devastating time,” it added. “We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten.”

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Who Was Carla Jeffrey?

Born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, the family moved to Los Angeles in 2005 when Carla Jeffrey and her siblings were still young. Her parents and rest of the family were never publicly identified.

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She began acting at age 12, making her film debut alongside Mo'Nique in "Phat Girlz" (2006). Her other notable TV appearances besides Zombies were "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Southland", "Shake It Up!", "iCarly" and "American Vandal."

But Carla Jeffery will be best remembered for playing Bree, Addison's cheerleader best friend, in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise. She appeared in all three editions of Zombies.