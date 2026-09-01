Exclusive: Jenny Lupton's friend of 30 years remembers her after death, ‘She got me through one of the hardest days…’

“Jenny was the kind of friend who always showed up. It didn’t matter whether you were celebrating something big or something small, or going through one of the worst moments of your life – she was there,” Angela Clark Little told HindustanTimes.com.

Jenny, 50, was found dead at a hotel in Waikiki on August 20. Hawaiian authorities told her family that she died from an apparent fall. The Honolulu Police Department’s investigation is underway. A local medical examiner said her official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

A close friend of Southwest Airlines flight attendant Jenny Lupton described her as someone who “loved her friends fiercely and showed up for the people she loved.”

“When my mom died unexpectedly, Jenny picked me up and drove me everywhere I needed to go. She took me to meet my family at the funeral home and then helped me find an outfit to bury my mom in. She kept me talking the entire time, asking me about my mom and helping me remember the good times when it would have been so easy to be consumed by the bad. She got me through one of the hardest days of my life simply by being Jenny,” she added.

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Angela also described Jenny as “unintentionally funny.”

“She loved her friends fiercely and showed up for the people she loved. She was energetic, full of life and almost always had a smile on her face. And she was so unintentionally funny – half the time she had no idea why the rest of us were laughing, which only made her funnier,” she said.