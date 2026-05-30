What happened in Carroll County? Deputy killed identified, another injured as ‘armed’ suspect remains at large

A deputy was shot and killed, while another sustained injuries during a welfare check in Carroll County on Friday evening. Officials report that the suspect is still at large and is deemed armed and dangerous.

Two deputies were shot during a welfare check in Carroll County. Deputy Logan Utt was killed, while the second deputy is stable.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

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At approximately 9:26 p.m., deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to conduct a welfare check following a request from a family member at 13658 Fancy Gap Highway.

Upon their arrival, two deputies engaged with a man named Michael Puckett. As per the sheriff's office, Puckett opened fire on the responding deputies, who then returned fire.

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Deputy who suffered fatal injuries identified as Logan Utt

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities reported that both deputies were shot. One deputy suffered fatal injuries and has been identified as Logan Utt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities reported that both deputies were shot. One deputy suffered fatal injuries and has been identified as Logan Utt. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The second deputy was hit in his ballistic vest. According to the sheriff's office, he is presently undergoing medical evaluation and is said to be in stable condition. Where is suspect Michael Puckett? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second deputy was hit in his ballistic vest. According to the sheriff's office, he is presently undergoing medical evaluation and is said to be in stable condition. Where is suspect Michael Puckett? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said that Puckett fled the scene and is still at large, prompting a coordinated search by law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that Puckett fled the scene and is still at large, prompting a coordinated search by law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Puckett should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” stated the sheriff's office. “Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to immediately call 911.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Puckett should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” stated the sheriff's office. “Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to immediately call 911.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the Virginia State Police, located in the Wytheville Field Office, is presently conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting aspect of this incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the Virginia State Police, located in the Wytheville Field Office, is presently conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting aspect of this incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation remains active. The United States Marshals Service is providing a reward of $10,000 for any information that results in the arrest of Puckett. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7788.

Tributes pour in Logan Utt

Multiple law enforcement agencies have utilized social media platforms to express their condolences.

“Our deepest condolences and continual prayers are going out to everyone at Carroll County Sheriff's Office as they work to navigate this tragic event and immeasurable loss. May God wrap His arms around ALL who are grieving this immense loss to Our Community,” Carroll County Emergency Services stated on Facebook.

“The Hillsville Police Department would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family of the fallen Deputy, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and all first responders affected by this tragic event. We stand with those mourning this loss and keep everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Hillsville Police Department said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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