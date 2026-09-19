Carrot Top net worth and family as Las Vegas show canceled amid reports of suicide attempt

American comedian Scott Thompson, a.k.a. Carrot Top, was hospitalized in Las Vegas on Friday following a reported suicide attempt, according to TMZ. Thompson’s Friday night performance at the Luxor in Las Vegas was reportedly canceled after the incident.

Carrot Top was hospitalized in Las Vegas after a reported suicide attempt. (Carrot Top | Instagram )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His representative said the comedian is recovering and receiving care.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” his representative Jami Schlicher told TMZ. She added that his family and those close to him appreciate the public’s concern and have requested privacy.

Also read: Carrot Top suicide attempt: Is comedian Scott Thompson okay? Latest update on Las Vegas performer as Luxor show canceled

Carrot Top career and net worth

Carrot Top, 61, became one of the most recognizable comedy performers in the country for his prop-based comedy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Carrot Top was born Scott Thompson on February 25, 1965, in Rockledge, Florida. He began performing stand-up comedy while attending Florida Atlantic University. He later built a career around his signature red hair, exaggerated props, and visual comedy style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carrot Top was born Scott Thompson on February 25, 1965, in Rockledge, Florida. He began performing stand-up comedy while attending Florida Atlantic University. He later built a career around his signature red hair, exaggerated props, and visual comedy style. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

His estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is around $70 million. However, Carrot Top has not publicly confirmed his financial details. His earnings have largely come from decades of live performances, television appearances, and Las Vegas shows.

Thompson gained national attention during the 1990s through appearances on television shows and comedy specials. He became a frequent guest on programs including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman.

He eventually got his own morning show, "Carrot Top's AM Mayhem," on Cartoon Network, which ran from 1994 to 1996.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Carrot Top’s entertainment career has extended beyond stand-up comedy, with appearances in films such as Chairman of the Board (1997) and Dennis the Menace Strikes Again (1998). He has also made cameo appearances in projects including The Hangover (2009) and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, while providing voice roles for animated shows like Family Guy and Robot Chicken.

He was also a familiar face in commercials, notably as the spokesperson for 1-800-CALL-ATT.

His career eventually led him to Las Vegas, where he became a long-running headliner. He has maintained a residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, becoming one of the city’s longest-running comedy performers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carrot Top is one of the highest-paid entertainers and performs six nights a week, earning roughly $8 million per year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Gerrit Graham cause of death: What happened to ‘Phantom of the Paradise’ actor and ‘Grateful Dead’ songwriter?

Carrot Top family

Carrot Top grew up in Florida and lived primarily with his father, Larry Thompson. His mother, Dona Wood, split from Larry when Carrot Top was 13 years old. “I was at the age where you don't get it; I was surprised at it, and it wasn't a happy thing,” he said during an interview with the Las Vegas Sun.

According to Grunge, his father worked at NASA's facilities at the Kennedy Space Center as an engineer and astronaut trainer in the 1960s. Larry also provided his expertise in projects like the Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, and Space Shuttle over the span of 30 years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Carrot Top spoke about his dad's career in the podcast “The Tiny Meat Gang.” He said, “I didn't even think anything of it — when you're a kid, you just think your dad's a nerd, and he's going to go to work.”

His father died in 2016 in Titusville, Florida, at the age of 76.