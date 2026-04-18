Celeste Rivas death ruled homicide; D4vd arrested in chilling case

The death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has officially been ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, per TMZ. This marks a turning point in the case as the Los Angeles police arrested David Burke, a.k.a D4vd, on Thursday.

The LA County Medical Examiner ruled the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas a homicide. D4vd, a 21-year-old singer, was arrested following the ruling.(Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP, GoFundMe)

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The ruling comes months after Rivas’ decomposed remains were discovered in September 2025 inside a vehicle registered to the 21-year-old singer. The car was found abandoned in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood before being towed. The authorities then detected a foul odor leading to the grim discovery, according to NBC News.

Read more: D4vd arrest: Singer in custody in Celeste Rivas case; LAPD makes breakthrough

Arrest made after months-long investigation

Los Angeles police arrested D4vd on April 16, after an extensive and ongoing investigation into Rivas’ death. He is currently being held without bail as prosecutors review evidence to determine formal charges.

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{{^usCountry}} LAPD wrote on their X, “Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LAPD wrote on their X, “Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The LAPD further added, “The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LAPD further added, “The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Reuters, D4vd's team has declined to publicly comment on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Reuters, D4vd's team has declined to publicly comment on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said Rivas had been missing since April 2024. Her body was discovered in D4vd's car in September 2025. Investigators believe the body had been in the vehicle for an extended period, which in turn complicated forensic analysis and delayed a definitive cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said Rivas had been missing since April 2024. Her body was discovered in D4vd's car in September 2025. Investigators believe the body had been in the vehicle for an extended period, which in turn complicated forensic analysis and delayed a definitive cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Burke was not listed as a suspect in the LAPD's investigation, according to a November 2025 NBC4 story. However, in February 2026, D4vd was formally designated as a suspect after a grand jury convened to examine evidence and testimony related to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Burke was not listed as a suspect in the LAPD's investigation, according to a November 2025 NBC4 story. However, in February 2026, D4vd was formally designated as a suspect after a grand jury convened to examine evidence and testimony related to the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: D4vd case update: Singer now a suspect in Celeste Rivas death, court docs reveal

What lies ahead in the case?

With the homicide ruling now in place, legal experts say the case is entering a decisive phase. Prosecutors are expected to present evidence to the district attorney’s office. This will determine whether to file murder charges against D4vd.

Pitchfork reported that D4vd's attorney, Blair Berk, said, “Let us be clear—the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

Berk further defended D4vd's innocence and said, “There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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