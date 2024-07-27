Celine Dions speaks her heart out after dazzling Olympics performance amid rare syndrome diagnosis: ‘We know how hard…’

Celine Dion surprised her fans and admirers with her dazzling return to the stage for the first time after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. The star stunned the world with her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics' opening ceremony. Canadian Singer Celine Dion performed on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, on July 26, 2024. She wrote an encouraging message to the athletes who were set to compete in the Olympics. (AFP)

The 56-year-old famous singer has been out of the spotlight lately due to her health issues. She kicked off the Olympics' opening ceremony with a magnificent performance of Edith Piaf's Hymne A L'Amour on top of the Eiffel Tower.

After her show-stealing performance, the ‘My Heart Will Go’ singer took to Instagram to post a heartfelt statement about her experience along with photographs from the night.

Celine Dion shares heartfelt message

Stressing that she is “so full of joy” to be back in her very favorite cities, Celine wrote: “I'm honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.”

Celine also wrote an encouraging message to the athletes who were set to compete in the Olympics. “I'm so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance,” she stated.

“All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you. You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”

Host Kelly Clarkson left captivated by her moving performance and even went emotional while speaking about her performance with co-hosts.

Celine Dion opens ups

SPS is rare syndrome that rapidly develops neurological condition mostly affecting the brain and spinal cord.

Celine disclosed in June that she occasionally experiences sudden spasms when singing or preparing food at home.

In a videotaped interview, she told NBC's Hoda Kotb, “It gets into a spasm. It can also be in the abdominal, it can also be in my spine, in my ribs.”

“If I point my feet, they will stay [in the same position], or if I cook, because I love to cook, my hands will get in a position where you cannot unlock them.”

Celine revealed that she had previously suffered a shattered rib due to the severity of her spasms.