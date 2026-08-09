Charlie Kirk assassination: Candace Owens blasts TPUSA actions in aftermath of death; ‘dumbest PR strategy…’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens blasted Turning Point USA (TPUSA) – her former organization – for their alleged actions in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Candace Owens was slammed for her renewed attacks on TPUSA over Charlie Kirk's assassination. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kirk, the TPUSA founder, was fatally shot in September 2025, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Owens has been locking horns with TPUSA since then, as she's come up with numerous theories around Kirk's death – albeit these theories remain unsubstantiated.

The latest post is yet another attack from Owens directed at her former organization, now headed by Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

What Candace Owens said

Candace Owens, in an X post, said that TPUSA employed the ‘dumbest PR strategy.’

Without naming TPUSA, Owens wrote “The dumbest PR strategy: immediately blame the Left for Charlie’s murder absent a shred of evidence. Say a trans furry did it acting alone and try to drum up a political war.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

She added “When that fails because conservatives aren’t dumb— pivot, run to a leftist publication and accuse the right of dangerous conspiracies.”

The firebrand commentator continued “Sorry, but there’s no place for you hacks to run. The Left and Right are actually united in our disgust for what you attempted to do in the wake of Charlie’s assassination and for what his organization has become.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, Owens was referring to Tyler Robinson when she mentioned ‘trans furry’. The Utah native has been charged in Charlie Kirk's murder and is standing trial. In the aftermath of Kirk's assassination, Owens butted heads with many prominent figures in the right-wing ecosystem, including far-right activist and Donald Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer.

Candace Owens slammed online

Several people reacted to Owens' post. “Ok yes, you and this left/right moron factory are united. Are you gonna debate any of these claims w anybody or what? I’d like to hear this grand unified theory of the Jews, French, neo cons, Charlie’s wife and presumably Zeta Reticulans conspiring together to frame a gay furry,” one wrote, bringing up a lot of Owens' theories in the wake of the killing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another added “This whole thing is either a bit or something really broke in Candy’s mind when Charlie was murdered. They are following the EVIDENCE, she is following intuitions and suspicions.”

Yet another turned Owens' post on its head and wrote “Dear Candace, The dumbest PR strategy: immediately blame Israel for Charlie’s murder absent a shred of evidence. Say a Mormon Bee Cult did it acting alongside TPUSA and the Trump administration to try and drum up a political war. When that fails because conservatives aren’t dumb— (I see you used AI) pivot, run to Dollywood and accuse the French Foreign Legion of an assassination plot. Sorry, but there’s no place for you grifters to run. The Left and Right are actually united in our disgust for what you attempted to do in the wake of Charlie’s assasination and for what you have claimed that Charlie’s organization has become.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}