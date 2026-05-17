Charlie Kirk chose Erika as TPUSA successor after this Trump incident; Candace Owens gets explosive update

Podcaster Candace Owens got an explosive update when questioning the report on Charlie Kirk naming his wife Erika the Turning Point USA successor if something bad happened to him, days before his death. Kirk, the TPUSA founder, was reportedly asked in Aspen, Colorado if he'd thought about who'd lead his massive organization if something befell him. According to the Daily Mail Kirk replied that Erika would obviously be leading the organization.

Candace Owens questioned a report that Charlie Kirk had named Erika his TPUSA successor days before his assassination.(Facebook/Candace Owens)

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Kirk was shot and killed the next month, in September 2025, while attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Erika Kirk, his widow, was named the head of TPUSA. Owens, a former TPUSA member who claimed to be close to Kirk, has had numerous theories in the wake of his death. She also questioned the Mail report on grounds that the video the publication said proved Kirk chose Erika as his successor was not embedded in the report.

Also Read | Elizabeth Lane: 'Journalist' tells Candace Owens Charlie Kirk told her in dream ‘people who killed JFK’ murdered him

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m sorry but I still can’t get over this. Turning Point USA colluded with the Daily Mail to host a screening of the now “secret video” of Charlie naming Erika as his successor,” she wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m sorry but I still can’t get over this. Turning Point USA colluded with the Daily Mail to host a screening of the now “secret video” of Charlie naming Erika as his successor,” she wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Owens added “This video is crucial. It was introduced to the public by Erika as Charlie’s dying wish: her takeover of the company. Erika CHOSE to walk out to Charlie’s alleged voice naming her as the CEO at Amfest, but stopped short of airing the video footage. Donors who were present say the audio is A.I., and that Charlie never uttered these words at the event in question. Turning Point is now gaslighting us—bringing in experts to secretly screen and report on the video while claiming its existence doesn’t even matter because Charlie had told his friends that’s what he wanted. WTF is going on?”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens added “This video is crucial. It was introduced to the public by Erika as Charlie’s dying wish: her takeover of the company. Erika CHOSE to walk out to Charlie’s alleged voice naming her as the CEO at Amfest, but stopped short of airing the video footage. Donors who were present say the audio is A.I., and that Charlie never uttered these words at the event in question. Turning Point is now gaslighting us—bringing in experts to secretly screen and report on the video while claiming its existence doesn’t even matter because Charlie had told his friends that’s what he wanted. WTF is going on?”. {{/usCountry}}

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Candace Owens gets explosive update on Charlie Kirk

Charlie Spiering, the Daily Mail reporter who wrote the piece, responded to Owens directly.

“You’re right, Candace. The video is crucial, which is why I asked @TPUSA to see it. I approached them in good faith, and they agreed. It’s real, and multiple people who were in Aspen that day remember the moment.”

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Then, he dropped the bombshell saying “The video does matter, but it’s not the only reason the board voted to appoint Erika.” It was actually an incident related to President Donald Trump that had made up Kirk's mind, the Mail reporter further said.

Trump incident that made up Charlie Kirk's mind

As per the reporter, Kirk had thought about who would succeed him if something happened and had revealed it after the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I spoke to several Turning Point donors and close friends of Charlie who revealed that after Butler, there was a very real fear about his safety and the future of his organization. Charlie reassured them: He would leave Turning Point to Erika and the board to carry on the mission if the worst happened,” the journalist said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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