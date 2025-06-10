Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
ChatGPT down: OpenAI faces outage as hundreds of users receive error messages

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2025 03:54 PM IST

ChatGPT down: According to Down Detector, India had reported more than 600 cases of outages by 3pm

OpenAI's ChatGPT on Tuesday suffered an outage as the user reports indicating problems in using the software surged globally.

The outages started around 12:30 pm IST.(Reuters)
According to Down Detector, India had reported more than 800 cases of outages around 3 pm. Meanwhile, users in the United States and United Kingdom received complaints from more than 1000 users, who reported problems using ChatGPT.

The outages started around 12:30 pm IST and surged over the next three hours. While using ChatGPT, users reported getting a message which said, “A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again. If this issue persists please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com.”

In India, 88 per cent of the users reported problems with the core functioning of ChatGPT, while 9 per cent faced outages on the app. A minor 3 per cent also faced an issue with the API, according to Down Detector. 

In the US, 93 per cent users faced problems with ChatGPT's functioning, 7 per cent with the app and one per cent reported issues in the API.

Social media users react to ChatGPT outage

Several users took to X to share pictures of the error message. Others posted to check whether the AI chatbot was facing problems only on their end.

 “ChatGPT appears to be down right now—getting error messages and slow load times. Checking @OpenAI status reveals an ongoing outage. Who else is affected?” a user posted on X.

“Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across listed services. We are investigating,” a message on OpenAI said.

