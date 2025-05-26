Chattanooga tornado: Warning issued in these Tennessee counties; when will twister hit?

A tornado warning was issued in Chattanooga and several other Tennessee cities on Sunday. The National Weather Service, in its latest update, alerted locals in South Pittsburg, too. Storm chasers and weather forecasters warned residents of a potential large tornado approaching the area. Tornado warning was issued for Chattanooga, Tennessee(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, residents of northeastern Jackson and DeKalb counties in Alabama were urged to take immediate cover Sunday afternoon as the NWS in Huntsville issued two urgent tornado warnings for the region. The warnings, effective until 5:15 PM and 5:30 PM CDT, followed radar detection of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, posing risks of flying debris, damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

At 4:48 PM CDT, the NWS reported a tornadic thunderstorm over Stevenson, seven miles southwest of Bridgeport, moving east at 35 mph. The storm threatened areas including Bass, Long Island, Russell Cave National Monument, Fabius, Higdon, Sulpher Springs, and Fackler, with Bridgeport expected to be impacted by 4:55 PM. A second warning, issued at 4:46 PM, targeted central Jackson and northeastern DeKalb counties, identifying a storm near Hollywood, eight miles northeast of Scottsboro, moving southeast at 40 mph. This storm was projected to reach Pisgah by 4:50 PM, Henagar by 4:55 PM, and Ider by 5:00 PM, also affecting Dutton, Pine Ridge, Mentone, Desoto State Park, and Valley Head.

The NWS emphasized immediate action, advising residents to seek shelter in basements or interior rooms on the lowest floor of sturdy buildings and to avoid windows. Those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles were instructed to find substantial shelters to protect against debris.

Local authorities and emergency services were on high alert, with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office urging residents to monitor NOAA Weather Radios and local news.

No immediate damage or injuries were reported, but the NWS warned of potential tree and power line damage, similar to outages affecting 4,600 in Huntsville on May 20.