Chicago crime: Scary moments as robbery victim stabs attackers on CTA bus in West Englewood community; 3 arrested
A frightening robbery attempt occurred on a CTA bus in Chicago's South Side, involving three men and a victim with a sharp object.
Terrifying incidents occurred for passengers on a CTA bus in Chicago's South Side. This event took place on Saturday around 11:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of S. Ashland Avenue, ABC7 reported, citing police officials.
According to the Chicago police, a trio of men attempted to rob a man on the bus.
The victim attempted to protect himself by brandishing a sharp object, as stated by the police. The assailants attempted to forcibly take belongings from the victim. A confrontation occurred, during which the trio assaulted the victim.
A witness, who preferred to remain off-camera, recounted that after the robbery, the assailants threatened to “blow his brains out.”
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Chicago crime: Victim rushed to hospital
Authorities reported that the 54-year-old victim sustained a laceration on his hand.
He was transported to the St. Bernard Hospital with a cut on his hand, and the latest update says that he was anticipated to recover well.{{/usCountry}}
He was transported to the St. Bernard Hospital with a cut on his hand, and the latest update says that he was anticipated to recover well.{{/usCountry}}
Chicago law enforcement stated that the three people suspected of the attack were apprehended shortly after the incident.{{/usCountry}}
Chicago law enforcement stated that the three people suspected of the attack were apprehended shortly after the incident.{{/usCountry}}
Charges were still pending as of Sunday morning.{{/usCountry}}
Charges were still pending as of Sunday morning.{{/usCountry}}
Detectives in the area are currently looking into the incident.
Chicago crime: Man charged with hate crime following cross burning incident{{/usCountry}}
Detectives in the area are currently looking into the incident.
Chicago crime: Man charged with hate crime following cross burning incident{{/usCountry}}
A 21-year-old individual has been taken into custody on hate crime charges after confessing to igniting a cross in Grant Park, Chicago, last week, according to the Chicago police, The Guardian reported.{{/usCountry}}
A 21-year-old individual has been taken into custody on hate crime charges after confessing to igniting a cross in Grant Park, Chicago, last week, according to the Chicago police, The Guardian reported.{{/usCountry}}
Merlin Lu was apprehended and faces four felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident that occurred on June 9.{{/usCountry}}
Merlin Lu was apprehended and faces four felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident that occurred on June 9.{{/usCountry}}
Last week, police released images of a "person of interest" who was reportedly seen fleeing the scene. The images depicted a young man, seemingly in his 20s, with dark hair, dressed in dark trousers, a black backpack, and white sneakers.