Chicago crime: Scary moments as robbery victim stabs attackers on CTA bus in West Englewood community; 3 arrested

Terrifying incidents occurred for passengers on a CTA bus in Chicago's South Side. This event took place on Saturday around 11:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of S. Ashland Avenue, ABC7 reported, citing police officials.

A robbery attempt on a CTA bus in Chicago's South Side left passengers terrified. The victim brandished a sharp object for self-defense against three assailants who issued violent threats after the incident.(Representational Image)

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According to the Chicago police, a trio of men attempted to rob a man on the bus.

The victim attempted to protect himself by brandishing a sharp object, as stated by the police. The assailants attempted to forcibly take belongings from the victim. A confrontation occurred, during which the trio assaulted the victim.

A witness, who preferred to remain off-camera, recounted that after the robbery, the assailants threatened to “blow his brains out.”

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Chicago crime: Victim rushed to hospital

Authorities reported that the 54-year-old victim sustained a laceration on his hand.

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{{^usCountry}} He was transported to the St. Bernard Hospital with a cut on his hand, and the latest update says that he was anticipated to recover well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was transported to the St. Bernard Hospital with a cut on his hand, and the latest update says that he was anticipated to recover well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chicago law enforcement stated that the three people suspected of the attack were apprehended shortly after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chicago law enforcement stated that the three people suspected of the attack were apprehended shortly after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Charges were still pending as of Sunday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Charges were still pending as of Sunday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Detectives in the area are currently looking into the incident. Chicago crime: Man charged with hate crime following cross burning incident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detectives in the area are currently looking into the incident. Chicago crime: Man charged with hate crime following cross burning incident {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 21-year-old individual has been taken into custody on hate crime charges after confessing to igniting a cross in Grant Park, Chicago, last week, according to the Chicago police, The Guardian reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 21-year-old individual has been taken into custody on hate crime charges after confessing to igniting a cross in Grant Park, Chicago, last week, according to the Chicago police, The Guardian reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Merlin Lu was apprehended and faces four felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident that occurred on June 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Merlin Lu was apprehended and faces four felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident that occurred on June 9. {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, police released images of a "person of interest" who was reportedly seen fleeing the scene. The images depicted a young man, seemingly in his 20s, with dark hair, dressed in dark trousers, a black backpack, and white sneakers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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