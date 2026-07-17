Chicago mass shooting update: What we know so far about deadly shooting at 51st & Calumet; latest details on 5 victims

At least five people were wounded in a mass shooting on Chicago's South Side late Thursday. The shooting took place at the intersection of 51st Street and South Calumet Avenue, on the border of the Bronzeville and Washington Park neighborhoods.

At least five people were shot near 51st Street and South Calumet Avenue on Chicago's South Side late Thursday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities said four victims were transported to area hospitals, with at least two listed in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or announced what triggered the gunfire.

Also read: Plainfield, Illinois: Shooting fears take hold as cops warn of ‘active incident’ at Main Street; scary photos emerge

Chicago mass shooting: Latest update on victims

CBS Chicago reported that two victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two others were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the condition of the fifth victim.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} (This is a developing story) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (This is a developing story) {{/usCountry}}