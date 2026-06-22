Chicago to see military intervention? Trump tears into Governor Pritzker, makes big statement after shootings

President Donald Trump has urged for military action in Chicago following a series of shootings during the extended weekend, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and left many others injured.

Amid escalating violence in Chicago, President Donald Trump urges military aid after seven deaths over the weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Truth Social, the POTUS wrote on Sunday: "Why isn't Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!! D.C. went from one of the worst, to one of the safest cities in the U.S."

Also Read: Alan Greenspan wife and net worth: How rich was former head of Federal Reserve? All we know after his demise

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chicago sees two dozen shooting incidents

{{^usCountry}} Preliminary reports from the Chicago police state that there have been at least two dozen shooting incidents since 5 p.m. on Friday. Among those who lost their lives is a 21-year-old who was shot in the chest on Sunday, an 18-year-old who was shot in the armpit on Saturday evening, and a 50-year-old who was shot in the chest on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary reports from the Chicago police state that there have been at least two dozen shooting incidents since 5 p.m. on Friday. Among those who lost their lives is a 21-year-old who was shot in the chest on Sunday, an 18-year-old who was shot in the armpit on Saturday evening, and a 50-year-old who was shot in the chest on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Additionally, at least 12 people in a crowd on a Chicago street sustained gunshot wounds on Friday evening when an SUV approached and two occupants began firing, according to police reports.

The group of injured people consisted of eight men and four women, with ages ranging from 17 to 47. They were receiving treatment at four different hospitals, while police also noted the presence of another man who sustained unspecified injuries but declined medical assistance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chicago Mayor reacts to Princeton Park violence

On X, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his sorrow on Saturday regarding the violence that occurred in Princeton Park. He stated, “What should have been a night of celebration and community reflection for Juneteenth was shattered by a horrific act of violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a subsequent post, Johnson remarked, “Violence has no place in our city”, and those who are responsible will face consequences.

According to data from the Chicago Police Department, there has been a slight uptick in shooting incidents in 2026 compared to the first half of the previous year, although the overall rates of violent crime in the city have generally declined in recent years, mirroring a national trend.