Chilling photos shows suspect aiming gun at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson before deadly shooting

Multiple stills from surveillance footage have emerged, capturing the moment a suspect aimed a gun at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson just before he was fatally shot outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan. The incident, believed to be a targeted attack, occurred on Wednesday morning. (Also read: The UnitedHealthcare CEO shot and killed outside a New York City hotel: Report) Security camera still images showing the shooter reportedly involved in killing of the CEO of United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, in Midtown Manhattan are displayed on the day of NYPD press conference, in New York City, US, December 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Surveillance photos show UnitedHealthcare CEO at gunpoint

Thompson, 50, was the leader of UnitedHealth Group, the largest private health insurer in the U.S. The company was headed for its investor day event scheduled for the same day. Law enforcement sources released the disturbing images, showing the masked assailant pulling out a weapon right before aiming it at Thomspon who was outside the hotel on 54th Street and 6th Avenue.

Authorities have shared images of the unidentified suspect, who is seen holding a handgun with a silencer attached to it. According to a police report, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation into the incident is still underway.

Who was Brian Thompson?

Thompson had been with UnitedHealth for over 20 years, joining the company in April 2004 after nearly seven years at PwC. He took the CEO role in 2021. A resident of Maple Grove, Minnesota, he held a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Iowa. UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group Inc., is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The company had planned its annual investor meeting in New York City to discuss its direction and financial outlook for the year, according to a company advisory, which was canceled following the tragic incident.

“I’m afraid that we – some of you may know we’re dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty released the statement, according to NBC. “And as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I’m sure you’ll understand.”

“This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota,” former vice presidential hopeful and Minnesota governor Tim Walz tweeted sending his prayers to “Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team.”