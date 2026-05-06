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China, Iran hold talks to discuss opening of Strait of Hormuz

China, Iran hold talks to discuss opening of Strait of Hormuz

Published on: May 06, 2026 11:09 am IST
PTI |
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Beijing, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi here amid mounting pressure on Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping and reach a deal with the US to end the war.

China, Iran hold talks to discuss opening of Strait of Hormuz

Araghchi's one-day visit comes a week ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned trip to Beijing from May 14 to 15 for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss, among other things, a comprehensive trade deal.

Official media reports here said Wang and Araghchi, who is on his first visit to Beijing after the US-Iran war started, met to discuss the prevailing situation arising from the US blockade of Iranian ports to force Tehran to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

China is a close partner of Iran, and the biggest buyer of Tehran's crude oil.

Argachi's visit comes in the immediate backdrop of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement on Tuesday that major US military operations against Iran are over.

Rubio said it is in China's interest that Iran stop closing the Strait, and many countries want to help open Hormuz, but some cannot do so.

Both China and the US want to see an end to the war in West Asia before Trump's visit.

Beijing is also widely reported to have been helping Pakistan, which is currently mediating between the US and Iran to bring the conflict to an end.

Beijing, which shares close ties with other Gulf countries, is reportedly counselling Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington.

The US blockade of Iranian ports, strongly criticised by China, is putting pressure on Beijing to augment its energy supplies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
strait of hormuz crude oil beijing iran us iran war
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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