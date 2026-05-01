China's foreign minister on Thursday urged the United States to maintain "stability" between the two powers and warned that Taiwan posed the biggest risk, weeks before President Donald Trump visits Beijing.

China urges US to preserve 'stability' in ties, warns Taiwan is 'risk point'

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In a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing and Washington should "safeguard the hard-won stability" in China-US relations, China's foreign ministry said.

The talks also discussed the Middle East, where China has been a key partner of Tehran but has largely kept its distance after Trump joined Israel in attacking Iran, sending global oil prices spiralling.

A State Department official confirmed the phone call and said it was to arrange Trump's trip but did not give further details.

Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 14-15 to see President Xi Jinping the Republican billionaire's first trip to the rival power since returning to the White House in January 2025.

During Trump's first year back in office, Washington and Beijing clashed over trade and tariffs until a truce was declared in October, when Trump and Xi met in South Korea.

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{{^usCountry}} "Both sides should safeguard the hard-won stability, prepare well for key high-level interactions, expand areas of cooperation" and manage their differences, Wang told Rubio, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Both sides should safeguard the hard-won stability, prepare well for key high-level interactions, expand areas of cooperation" and manage their differences, Wang told Rubio, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While ties have "generally remained stable" under Trump and Xi, Wang "emphasised that the Taiwan issue concerns China's core interests and is the biggest risk point in China-US relations", it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While ties have "generally remained stable" under Trump and Xi, Wang "emphasised that the Taiwan issue concerns China's core interests and is the biggest risk point in China-US relations", it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification and is sharply critical of US military assistance to the self-ruled island and its support of Taipei on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification and is sharply critical of US military assistance to the self-ruled island and its support of Taipei on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The United States must honor its commitments and make the right choices, opening new perspectives for bilateral cooperation and do its part to promote world peace," Wang said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The United States must honor its commitments and make the right choices, opening new perspectives for bilateral cooperation and do its part to promote world peace," Wang said. {{/usCountry}}

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The statement from the Chinese ministry said Wang and Rubio had "exchanged views" on the situation in the Middle East, without offering further details.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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