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China urges US to preserve 'stability' in ties, warns Taiwan is 'risk point'

China urges US to preserve 'stability' in ties, warns Taiwan is 'risk point'

Published on: May 01, 2026 01:18 am IST
AFP |
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China's foreign minister on Thursday urged the United States to maintain "stability" between the two powers and warned that Taiwan posed the biggest risk, weeks before President Donald Trump visits Beijing.

China urges US to preserve 'stability' in ties, warns Taiwan is 'risk point'

In a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing and Washington should "safeguard the hard-won stability" in China-US relations, China's foreign ministry said.

The talks also discussed the Middle East, where China has been a key partner of Tehran but has largely kept its distance after Trump joined Israel in attacking Iran, sending global oil prices spiralling.

A State Department official confirmed the phone call and said it was to arrange Trump's trip but did not give further details.

Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 14-15 to see President Xi Jinping the Republican billionaire's first trip to the rival power since returning to the White House in January 2025.

During Trump's first year back in office, Washington and Beijing clashed over trade and tariffs until a truce was declared in October, when Trump and Xi met in South Korea.

The statement from the Chinese ministry said Wang and Rubio had "exchanged views" on the situation in the Middle East, without offering further details.

ehl/bur-sct/sst

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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