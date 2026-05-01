5 key things on ex-JPMorgan staffer who brought suit against Lorna Hajdini

The former JPMorgan Chase employee who brought a lawsuit against senior executive Lorna Hajdini has been identified, The New York Post reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources. The complaint, originally filed anonymously under the pseudonym John Doe, accused Hajdini of sexual abuse, racial harassment and workplace intimidation. However, recent reports state that an internal investigation at JPMorgan found no evidence supporting the allegations.

5 key things about the staffer and his case

Identified as John Doe

Lorna Hajdini a JPMorgan executive faces a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault.(LinkedIn/Lorna Hajdini)

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Multiple sources told The Post that the victimis the former banker who filed the suit earlier this week in New York. The complaint accused Hajdini of allegedly turning him into her ‘sex slave’ through coercion, threats and drugging.

The Daily Mail first reported details from the filing, which was later withdrawn for 'corrections'. According to the now-retracted court document, he alleged Hajdini appeared unannounced at his apartment and forced him into sexual encounters.

Read More: Lorna Hajdini fact-check: Did Peter Girnus promote JP Morgan female executive? Truth behind viral post

Lorna Hajdini strongly denies allegations

Hajdini has categorically rejected all accusations made against her.

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{{^usCountry}} “Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers said in a statement provided to The Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers said in a statement provided to The Post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Friends and colleagues of Hajdini also defended her reputation, describing her internally as 'a top performer'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Friends and colleagues of Hajdini also defended her reputation, describing her internally as 'a top performer'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He has tarnished her with a complete fabrication,” one ally said. Hajdini remains employed at JPMorgan. JPMorgan says investigation found no evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He has tarnished her with a complete fabrication,” one ally said. Hajdini remains employed at JPMorgan. JPMorgan says investigation found no evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} JPMorgan also pushed back against the lawsuit. According to the bank, an internal investigation conducted by HR officials and in-house lawyers included reviews of emails and phone records and found no proof supporting the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JPMorgan also pushed back against the lawsuit. According to the bank, an internal investigation conducted by HR officials and in-house lawyers included reviews of emails and phone records and found no proof supporting the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told The Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told The Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

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“While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

The lawsuit additionally accused the bank of retaliation and failing to properly investigate the claims.

Read More: ‘You are a force…’: Lorna Hajdini remark surfaces amid sexual abuse allegations against JPMorgan exec

Hajdini did not supervise the man

New details reported by The New York Post suggest Hajdini was not the man's direct superior despite allegations she controlled aspects of his career progression. People familiar with the matter told the outlet that Hajdini reported to managing director Brandon Graffeo, while the man worked under another managing director.

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According to The Post's sources, that structure meant Hajdini would not have had influence over his annual compensation or bonuses.

One colleague described the man as ‘socially awkward’ but said he ‘met the requirements’ to remain employed at the bank.

Accuser's previous roles

The Post stated that he previously worked at several major financial firms before joining JPMorgan, including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, The Carlyle Group and Houlihan Lokey.

No trial date has been announced in the case so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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