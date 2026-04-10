Chris Brown and Usher's Raymond & Brown Tour: First details on ticket prices, dates, venues and more

Chris Brown and Usher have officially announced that they are going on tour together and fans have been talking about it ever since.

Fans await ticket details as Chris Brown and Usher announce massive Raymond & Brown 2026 tour.(Instagram/ @chrisbrownofficial, @usher)

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The two stars shared the news on Friday, April 10, posting it at the same time on their social media pages. The announcement included a high-quality trailer showing both artists riding motorcycles through city streets.

What is the Raymond & Brown tour?

The tour is called 'Raymond & Brown' and the name has a special meaning. It combines Usher’s real name, Usher Raymond with Chris Brown’s last name. Together, the initials also stand for R&B, the music genre both artists are known for.

The tour is expected to be very big. The trailer strongly suggests it will be a stadium-level show. With both artists being so popular, fans are expecting a large-scale production.

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{{^usCountry}} Are ticket prices, dates and venues out? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Are ticket prices, dates and venues out? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official tour dates, venues and ticket prices have not been announced yet. The tour is expected to start in late 2026 and more details will be shared soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official tour dates, venues and ticket prices have not been announced yet. The tour is expected to start in late 2026 and more details will be shared soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans who want tickets should be ready to act quickly. Both Usher and Chris Brown have very loyal fanbases and together, the demand will be extremely high. As per Art Threat, Experts believe the tour could break major sales records once tickets go on sale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans who want tickets should be ready to act quickly. Both Usher and Chris Brown have very loyal fanbases and together, the demand will be extremely high. As per Art Threat, Experts believe the tour could break major sales records once tickets go on sale. {{/usCountry}}

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Why this tour is a big deal?

This tour is being seen as a major moment for modern R&B. Usher was one of the biggest stars in the late 1990s and 2000s and he is known for hit songs and standout performances. Chris Brown entered the scene in 2005 with his debut hit “Run It” and has stayed popular ever since.

The two artists have been working together a lot in recent months which led fans to guess that a joint tour was coming. In the past, there were rumors of rivalry between them but both artists have denied this many times. Fans and people in the music industry have often pointed out the respect they have for each other.

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The 'Raymond & Brown' tour is being seen as a powerful mix of R&B’s past and present. It is also happening at a time when live R&B shows are bigger and more successful than ever.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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