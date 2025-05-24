Chris Brown belts out tunes in jail and leaves heartfelt note for an inmate: ‘Thank you my brother…’

R&B star Chris Brown surprised fellow inmates by singing for them during his time in custody at HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester. The 36-year-old artist, who was held after being denied bail on a GBH charge, also penned a thank-you note to one inmate who looked out for him. Despite concerns that he might be targeted behind bars, fellow prisoners reportedly ensured his safety throughout his stay. Chris Brown entertained inmates at HMP Forest Bank by singing and wrote a thank-you note to a fellow prisoner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo(REUTERS)

Chris Brown leaves a heartfelt note to his inmate

A source revealed to The US Sun, “Sometimes people will be targeted if other inmates know they have money, but they looked after him instead.” The source continued, “They know he’s famous and also American so not really aware of how prisons work over here. He had no treats so all he could do was order the basic food you’re offered.” They also added, “When it was lock up at night-time, some of them were shouting, ‘Sing us a song Chris!’.”

In addition, the singer left an emotional note for his inmate, called Dave, ahead of his release on £5 million bail on Wednesday. The note read, “To Dave, Thank you my brother, I appreciate everything you’ve done for me while I’ve been banged up. Keep being a good person. God sees all and he sees your heart.” It concluded with, “You’ll be home soon my bro. Cheers!!”

Why was Chris Brown in jail?

Brown was taken into custody at 2 a.m. last Thursday at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester and was subsequently jailed the next day after a magistrate refused his request for bail. The singer is facing trial on a charge of grievous bodily harm (GBH) related to an alleged incident in February 2023, in which music producer Abe Diaw was reportedly attacked with a bottle at London nightclub Tape.

U.S. national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, has also been charged in connection with the incident. Despite the charges, Brown has been granted permission to perform at ten scheduled UK tour dates in June and July as part of his bail conditions. He and Akinlolu are expected to enter formal pleas at Southwark Crown Court on June 20.