Kawasaki slashes Ninja 300 price by ₹28,000 for February 2026

Kawasaki has announced a limited-period discount on the Kawasaki Ninja 300 for February 2026. The company shared the update through its social media channels.

So, how much are you actually saving? As part of the offer, the Ninja 300 is available with a discount of ₹28,000. With this reduction, the effective ex-showroom price of the motorcycle stands at ₹2.89 lakh. The standard ex-showroom price of the bike is ₹3.17 lakh.

Kawasaki has stated that the offer is valid only until the end of February 2026. Buyers planning to purchase the motorcycle will need to complete their booking within this period to avail of the benefit.

What’s under the fairing? The Ninja 300 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine. It produces a maximum power output of 29.0 kW (39 PS) at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission with a return shift mechanism.

What do the numbers look like on paper? The motorcycle is built on a tubular diamond frame. It has a wheelbase of 1,405 mm and a ground clearance of 140 mm. Seat height is rated at 785 mm, while curb weight stands at 179 kg. Fuel tank capacity is 17 litres. Overall dimensions measure 2,015 mm in length, 715 mm in width and 1,160 mm in height. Trail is 93 mm and steering angle is 35 degrees on both sides.

Suspension duties are handled by a 37 mm telescopic fork at the front and a bottom-link Uni-Trak rear suspension with a gas-charged shock and 5-way preload adjustability. Wheel travel is 120 mm at the front and 132 mm at the rear.

Braking setup includes a 290 mm single petal disc at the front with a dual-piston calliper, and a 220 mm single petal disc at the rear with a dual-piston calliper.