Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets discounts and free accessories until February 2026
Kawasaki India is offering price reductions and complimentary accessories worth up to ₹46,000 on the MY25 and MY26 Versys-X 300.
Kawasaki India has rolled out new benefits for the Versys-X range, covering both the MY25 and MY26 versions. Customers can avail complimentary accessories worth up to ₹46,000, which include touring essentials such as a set of panniers for luggage or a centre stand. The MY25 iteration is listed at ₹3.49 lakh ex-showroom, but it now comes with a price reduction of ₹30,000. This brings its effective ex-showroom cost down to ₹3.19 lakh. Meanwhile, the MY26 version carries a smaller price cut of ₹20,000, making its revised ex-showroom price ₹3.29 lakh. These limited-period benefits will remain valid until 28 February 2026.
Powertrain and underpinnings
The Versys-X 300 continues with its well-known 296 cc parallel twin engine, paired to a six-speed gearbox. It is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch, which reduces clutch effort and adds stability during quick downshifts.
The bike rides on a 19 inch front wheel and a 17 inch rear wheel, both using spoke rims with tube-type tyres, making it better suited for mixed road conditions. Suspension duties are handled by long travel telescopic forks at the front and a Uni Trak monoshock at the rear, tuned to offer comfort over extended journeys and uneven surfaces.
What are the features and equipment?
The motorcycle follows a straightforward touring philosophy and avoids complex rider aids. There are no ride modes, traction control systems, or Bluetooth connectivity features. Instead, it focuses on delivering a simple and predictable riding experience.
Key highlights include:
Dual channel ABS
Semi digital instrument cluster
Assist and slipper clutch
Long travel suspension setup
Upright and relaxed riding posture
Who should you consider it?
The Versys-X 300 is aimed at riders seeking a twin cylinder touring machine that keeps things uncomplicated. It appeals to those who appreciate smooth performance, comfort over long distances, and mechanical refinement more than electronic assistance or feature-heavy hardware. Its neutral ergonomics and compliant suspension make it suitable for highway cruising and occasional rough stretches, serving as an accessible gateway into adventure touring.
How it compare against the rivals?
While it may not match the feature list of newer rivals, the Versys-X 300 stands out with its refined twin-cylinder engine. Alternatives such as the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 offer more technology and rider aids, though both rely on single cylinder engines.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More