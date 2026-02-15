Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets discounts and free accessories until February 2026

Kawasaki India has rolled out new benefits for the Versys-X range, covering both the MY25 and MY26 versions. Customers can avail complimentary accessories worth up to ₹46,000, which include touring essentials such as a set of panniers for luggage or a centre stand. The MY25 iteration is listed at ₹3.49 lakh ex-showroom, but it now comes with a price reduction of ₹30,000. This brings its effective ex-showroom cost down to ₹3.19 lakh. Meanwhile, the MY26 version carries a smaller price cut of ₹20,000, making its revised ex-showroom price ₹3.29 lakh. These limited-period benefits will remain valid until 28 February 2026. The Versys-X 300 is the only motorcycle in the list that is equipped with a parallel twin engine. Personalised Offers on Kawasaki Versys X 300 Check Offers

Powertrain and underpinnings The Versys-X 300 continues with its well-known 296 cc parallel twin engine, paired to a six-speed gearbox. It is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch, which reduces clutch effort and adds stability during quick downshifts.

The bike rides on a 19 inch front wheel and a 17 inch rear wheel, both using spoke rims with tube-type tyres, making it better suited for mixed road conditions. Suspension duties are handled by long travel telescopic forks at the front and a Uni Trak monoshock at the rear, tuned to offer comfort over extended journeys and uneven surfaces.

What are the features and equipment? The motorcycle follows a straightforward touring philosophy and avoids complex rider aids. There are no ride modes, traction control systems, or Bluetooth connectivity features. Instead, it focuses on delivering a simple and predictable riding experience.

Key highlights include: Dual channel ABS

Semi digital instrument cluster

Assist and slipper clutch

Long travel suspension setup

Upright and relaxed riding posture

Who should you consider it? The Versys-X 300 is aimed at riders seeking a twin cylinder touring machine that keeps things uncomplicated. It appeals to those who appreciate smooth performance, comfort over long distances, and mechanical refinement more than electronic assistance or feature-heavy hardware. Its neutral ergonomics and compliant suspension make it suitable for highway cruising and occasional rough stretches, serving as an accessible gateway into adventure touring.