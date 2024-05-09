Chris Cuomo brutally mocked for taking U-turn on anti-viral drug Ivermectin: ‘He’s such a hypocrite’

NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo recently claimed that he is facing side-effects caused by a COVID-19 vaccine. And now in his latest appearance on Patrick Bet-David's podcast, Cuomo revealed that he frequently takes Ivermectin to treat his long-term condition of COVID. Back in 2020, Cuomo as a CNN anchor called out people promoting Ivermectin, stating that they “need to be shamed.” During the PBD podcast, Chris Cuomo said he's "taking a regular dose" of the antiviral to deal with an ongoing inflammatory response and "brain fog."(X)

However, the FBI hasn't approved or recommended the use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 in either humans or animals.

During the PBD podcast, Cuomo said he's "taking a regular dose" of the antiviral to deal with an ongoing inflammatory response and "brain fog."

“I’ll tell you something else that’s gonna get you a lot of hits,” Cuomo said. “I am taking … a regular dose of Ivermectin. Ivermectin was a boogeyman during COVID. That was wrong. We were given bad information about Ivermectin. The real question is, why?”

‘Joe Rogan was right’, says Cuomo

Ivermectin surfaced as a fringe treatment when COVID-19 broke out and was immediately condemned as a "horse dewormer". At that time, podcaster Joe Rogan was mocked for taking the antiviral.

“Everyone’s going to say ‘Joe Rogan was right,’” Cuomo stated. “No, Joe Rogan was saying – yeah, he was right – that’s not what matters. What matters is, the entire medical community knew that Ivermectin couldn’t hurt you. They knew it … I know they knew it. How do I know? Because now I’m doing nothing but talking to these clinicians, who at the time were overwhelmed by COVID, and they weren’t saying anything!”

While working for CNN, Cuomo along with his colleague Don Lemon blasted the use of Ivermectin after Rogan’s disclosure that he had had successfully taken the antiviral drug.

“What person – you know you talk about cancel culture and who to shame – Ivermectin? A de-wormer? Really? … they need to be shamed. They need to be called out and shamed, brother.”

Taking a U-turn on the PBD podcast, Cuomo implied that Ivermectin was strongly opposed because there was no profit in a medicine since it was already affordable and widely used.

"It's cheap, it's not owned by anybody, and it's used as an antimicrobial, antiviral and has been for all these different ways, and has been for a long time," Cuomo stated. He went on to add that his doctor used the medicine during COVID and it worked for him and his family. “So. They were wrong to play scared on that. Didn’t know that at the time. Know it now, admit it now, reporting on it now.”

Cuomo faces backlash: ‘He was lazy. He didn’t do his job’

As soon as the podcast and his old CNN video went viral, the NewsNation anchor was blasted over his claims. ‘STRAIGHT TO HELL’ author John LeFevre called Cuomo a “useful idiot”, who “didn't do his job”.

“Remember when he had Covid and was seen out and about around others and thought no one would recognize him? He’s such a hypocrite,” another user wrote.

“People died from not being able to do this and doctors lost their jobs because of states saying they couldn't prescribe it off label. Whole institutions, that knew better, told the population they could not use this, when are we going to ask why?” Modern Papist commented.