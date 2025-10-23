Christa Orecchio cause of death: What happened to the nutritionist and author? Here's what we know

Christa Orecchio, a popular nutritionist and author, has passed away, her team announced in a statement on social media on Wednesday. Orecchio, who described herself as a "clinical and holistic" nutritionist on her official website, gained popularity with her many books on nutrition and appearances on TV shows talking about the subject. Christa Orecchio, with RFK Jr, the HHS Secretary. (Christa Orecchio on Instagram)

"It is with an unbearably heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our dear friend, Christa Orecchio," the announcement-cum-obituary shared across her social media handles.

"Her passing leaves an immeasurable void, one that will be profoundly felt by the vast community she built with love, intention and light."

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

What Happened To Christa Orecchio?

As Christa Orecchio's team announced the news of her passing on social media, rumors surfaced that she may have taken her own life. Some reports claimed that she was going through "mental health struggles," which led to her sudden passing. However, these reports have no basis, as her family or her team has not revealed her cause of death.

Christa Orecchio lived in Los Angeles, California, where she ran her practice. She was married to Robin Orecchio; a chiropractor and they have one child.

Also read: Trump Argentina beef row: POTUS says cattle ranchers must get prices down; sparks outrage - ‘what betrayal feels like’

Who Was Christa Orecchio?

Christa Orecchio was a nutritionist who had a large following over her advocacy for what she described as the use of "food, soil, and self-awareness as medicine to heal from the root cause," per her website. She founded ‘The Whole Journey’ in 2005, a platform that evolved from a private practice to an online program and supplement company, serving over 16,000 customers.

Orecchio authored several books, including 'The Whole Journey Food as Medicine Cookbook & Healthy Life Handbook.' As is evident, the book is named after her platform and compiles the key ideas she advocated. She also appeared in multiple TV shows over the last six years.