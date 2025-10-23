Trump Argentina beef row: POTUS says cattle ranchers must get prices down; sparks outrage - ‘what betrayal feels like’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday faced massive backlash online after he put out a Truth Social post where he urged US cattle ranchers to slash prices. This came after the President agreed to import more beef from Argentina, a move that was met with pushback from some of the president's biggest supporters. President Donald Trump on Sunday said that buying more meat from Argentina would ‘bring our beef prices down’, while aiding them.(REUTERS)

“The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don't understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil. If it weren't for me, they would be doing just as they've done for the past 20 years - Terrible! It would be nice if they would understand that, but they also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!,” the President said on his social media platform.

He added in a separate post “In addition to everything else, Tariffs on other Countries SAVED our Cattle Ranchers!.”

Trump's Truth Social posts on cattle ranchers. (X/@WUTangKids)

What to know about Trump's deal with Argentina

President Trump on Sunday said that buying more meat from the South American ally would ‘bring our beef prices down’, while aiding the country. With the US facing soaring meat prices, he has vowed to boost imports from Argentina.

“If we buy some beef now — I’m not talking about that much — from Argentina, it would help Argentina, which we consider a very good country, a very good ally,” he had said earlier.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association along with the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America and other farming groups all criticized Trump's idea because of what it could do to American ranchers and feedlot operators.

Cattle and beef prices in the US surged after a years-long drought burned up grazing land and hiked feeding costs, forcing ranchers to slash their herds. At the same time, tariffs by Trump on import goods from Brazil this summer decreased the beef supply coming from the South American nation. This prompted importers to pay higher prices to other suppliers, Reuters reported traders say.

After Trump's move eight Republican members of Congress sent a letter to him, asking for more information on his beef import plan.

“(We) urge your administration to ensure that any future decisions are made with full transparency, sound science, and a firm commitment to the U.S. cattle industry,” they said in the letter. Republican heavyweight, Marjorie Taylor Greene, also wrote on X “'We love President Trump, please tell him to stop helping foreign countries and put Americans first.' At this point, help Americans only!,” while sharing a post from Merriweather Farms – a beef supplier.

Trump's post sparks backlash

While Trump's initial move was met with backlash, his most recent post has sparked even more outrage. “Cattle ranchers, who proudly backed Trump, are now learning what betrayal feels like, after Trump moved to help Argentina’s cattle industry while leaving them out to dry and now attacking them for high prices that he helped create,” a person on X said.

“Cattle ranchers love being told they don’t understand their industry by the Trump Steaks guy,” another added. Yet another person commented, “Why is Trump screwing over American farmers and cattle ranchers to benefit Argentina? Trump never does anything unless it profits himself or his cronies… Follow the money.”

(With agency inputs)