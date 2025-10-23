Fact Check: Did Trump ban ‘Plan B One-Step’ emergency contraceptive pills? Here's the truth

A claim has gone viral that President Donald Trump has banned the 'Plan B One Step' emergency contraceptive pills in the United States. Multiple posts were made on social media claiming that Trump has banned Plan B, manufactured by Foundation Consumer Healthcare, in the US. But the claims are false, and Trump has made no such announcement. Donald Trump at the Oval Office for a presser.(Bloomberg)

The viral claims originated amidst past efforts by Republican lawmakers in various states to bring in a ban on morning-after pills. For instance, in February 2025, 12 Republicans in North Dakota brought a bill to ban abortion and morning-after pills, but it was turned down by the GOP House Majority.

But such efforts, so far, have not been successful, and as of this writing, Plan B One Step and other emergency contraception pills are not banned in the US.

The false claims about Trump banning Plan B pills surfaced across social media, but particularly on Facebook, over the last 24 hours, and went viral, with hundreds of users spreading the rumor like wildfire.

We could not trace where exactly the viral claim originated, but panic has been spreading on social media over the unfounded rumor.

Rumor Spreads Like Wildfire

Hundreds of such posts were made on various social media platforms claiming that Trump has imposed a ban on Plan B pills.

"Trump just banned plan B 😳," a user named Xavier Skinner wrote on X. The viral claims seemed to have gone viral from there, with several other users putting it up.

"trump banned plan b 🙄 he just doing shit atp 😂 he really want women well white women to have babies," one user wrote.

"trump just banned plan b😳 yal better pull out on time🤣," a user named Jayla Sanders joked.

Efforts In US To Ban Morning After Pills

Efforts to restrict access to Plan B and other emergency contraceptives in the US have emerged in several states, often framed within broader abortion policy debates. States like Texas and Iowa have moved to exclude Plan B from publicly funded programs, such as Medicaid or crime victim compensation.

Some “trigger-ban” laws enacted after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling define pregnancy as beginning at fertilization, creating legal uncertainty for emergency contraception. Despite these moves, Plan B remains legal and available over the counter nationwide.