Christmas night lights: Geomagnetic storm to dazzle 10 US states with Northern Lights

A rare celestial spectacle is set to light up the sky on Christmas Day, as a geomagnetic storm is expected to create stunning displays of the Northern Lights. According to predictions by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA, millions of people across 10 U.S. states could witness the breathtaking phenomenon, making this Christmas extra special for skygazers. Christmas Day will feature a geomagnetic storm, enhancing the visibility of the Northern Lights for millions in 10 U.S. states. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(AP)

Also Read: Viral video of Times Square blackout on Christmas Eve sparks buzz: Here's what really happened

10 US states to witness Aurora Borealis on Christmas Day

NOAA shared a map displaying the potential areas where northern lights may be visible on Christmas Day. People residing in 10 states would be able to witness this celestial event during the holiday season. These states include Alaska, North Dakota and northern South Dakota, northern Idaho, northern Maine, northern Michigan, Minnesota, almost all of Montana, northern Washington, and Wisconsin. People in the North of the Midwestern states would have a better view of the celestial event.

The NOAA investigators suggested that states in the Northeast and Midwest hold more potential to see the Northern Lights. Depending on the intensity of the geometric storm, the viewing area could stretch over to New York and central Idaho, as reported by Forbes Magazine.

Also Read: Royal Christmas: Prince Louis gives adorable reaction as he accepts cutest gifts from admirers; See pic

When and where to watch Northern Lights on Christmas Day?

The geomagnetic storm set to peak on Christmas Day promises a spectacular display of the Northern Lights, visible to millions across the U.S. The storm is expected to reach its height between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. EST on December 25th, with the best views in areas with clear skies and minimal light pollution. States like Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota offer the most favourable conditions for witnessing the auroras, assuming the weather cooperates.

Viewers will have an advantage if they set their sky-gazing points at top hills as it will provide them with a clear view of the sky.