Chuck Norris best quotes and jokes: Remembering the action star legend in his own words

Chuck Norris, the martial artist, action star, and cultural icon who passed away at the age of 86 was many things, he was a world karate champion, a Hollywood legend, a devoted family man and a man of deep faith. Chuck Norris passes away at 86, but remembered through his powerful quotes. (Instagram/ @chucknorris)

Best quotes by Chuck Norris “Whatever luck I had, I made. I was never a natural athlete, but I paid my dues in sweat and concentration and took the time necessary to learn karate and become world champion,” he said on work and success.

On faith he said, "For too many years I was in rebellion to God. Now I'm a rebel with a cause for God and for grassroots America."

"Whatever luck I had, I made. I was never a natural athlete, but I paid my dues in sweat and concentration and took the time necessary to learn karate and become world champion."

On success, "Success in show business is misleading. You can be here today and gone tomorrow... Work as hard as you can and just see what happens. If it's successful, great. If it's not, move on."

On humility and needing others, "I am no superman. I realize that now, but I didn't always. As six-time world karate champion and then a movie star, I put too much trust in who I was, what I could do and what I acquired. I forgot how much I needed others and especially God."

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Best Chuck Norris jokes Norris didn't just tolerate the wave of internet jokes made in his honour, he embraced them. Some most popular Chuck Norris jokes:

When the Boogeyman goes to sleep every night, he checks his closet for Chuck Norris.

Chuck Norris can divide by zero.

Chuck Norris' calendar goes straight from March 31 to April 2nd. No one fools Chuck Norris.

Chuck Norris is able to slam a revolving door.

On the 7th day, God rested. Then, Chuck Norris took over.

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Chuck Norris will be remembered not just for his achievements, but also for his words and the humor that made him unforgettable. His legacy lives on through his quotes, his beliefs and the jokes that fans continue to share.