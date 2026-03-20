Chuck Norris net worth: How rich was the 'Walker, Texas Ranger' actor? Massive fortune revealed

Chuck Norris, the iconic martial artist and action star who passed away at 86, left behind a legacy that spanned decades, as an actor, martial artist, director, producer, author and entertainer. The late Chuck Norris was one of the most successful martial arts actors in American history. (Instagram/ @chucknorris)

What was Chuck Norris worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chuck Norris had a net worth of $70 million.

Norris was among the most successful martial arts actors in American history and the fortune he built over a lifetime reflects exactly that.

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His early life Chuck Norris was born on March 10 in 1940 in Ryan, Oklahoma. Norris grew up in a modest household marked by financial instability and his father's struggles with alcohol. He was shy and not especially athletic as a teenager. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1958, and it was during his deployment to Osan Air Base in South Korea that his life changed direction entirely.

From karate schools to Hollywood After leaving the military in 1962, Chuck Norris returned to California and started teaching karate in his mother’s backyard before opening his own studio. By 1967, he had improved greatly and defeated seven opponents in a single day. From 1968 to 1974, he won six straight karate championships and was named Fighter of the Year in 1969.

After returning to the United States, he opened a chain of karate schools and trained celebrities like Steve McQueen, who encouraged him to try acting, he also met Bruce Lee, which changed his life.

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Breakthrough and his Hollywood success Norris’ big break came in 1972 when Bruce Lee invited him to star in ‘The Way of the Dragon’. Their fight scene in Rome’s Colosseum became one of the most iconic martial arts moments ever filmed.

This role launched his acting career. In the late 1970s and 1980s, he became a major action star with films like ‘Good Guys Wear Black,’ ‘Lone Wolf McQuade,’ ‘Code of Silence,’ 'Invasion USA', ‘The Delta Force’ and the ‘Missing in Action’ series.

Beyond acting, Norris built his wealth through multiple business ventures. He and his wife Gena co-founded CForce Bottling Co. after discovering an aquifer on their Texas ranch in Navasota, Texa, where the family lived on approximately 1,000 acres.

He also appeared in advertisements for brands like Fiat, Toyota, T-Mobile and World of Warcraft expanding his income and influence.