ChudTheBuilder, who has previously come under fire for livestreaming himself saying racially derogatory statements to Black people in public settings, has been charged in connection to a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, authorities said.

ChudTheBuilder update: What charges is streamer facing after shooting? Attempted murder, aggravated assault and more(@ChudTheBuilder/X)

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ChudTheBuilder, 28, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, as well as an unidentified man, were involved in a confrontation that resulted in gunfire, District Attorney Robert J. Nash said in a statement, per the Associated Press. Nash did not reveal why Eatherly was at that courthouse in Clarksville, or what triggered the confrontation.

Read More | ChudTheBuilder shooting: Streamer detained amid ‘racism’ row in Clarksville; last post on ‘skin color’ viral

While police did not reveal anything about the other man, a witness who claimed she saw him loaded into an ambulance described him as Black. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that both the men were transported to hospitals to be treated, and were stable.

What are the charges against ChudTheBuilder?

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{{^usCountry}} The sheriff’s office said that Eatherly was charged with attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Montgomery County jail until bond can be set at an arraignment hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sheriff’s office said that Eatherly was charged with attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Montgomery County jail until bond can be set at an arraignment hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Claire Martin, who works in an attorney’s office across the street from the courthouse, claimed that Eatherly is “well known in Clarksville for antagonizing people to see what he can get them to do.” She also alleged that he “yells racial slurs” at people while filming them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claire Martin, who works in an attorney’s office across the street from the courthouse, claimed that Eatherly is “well known in Clarksville for antagonizing people to see what he can get them to do.” She also alleged that he “yells racial slurs” at people while filming them. {{/usCountry}}

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“He’s not a contributing member of society,” she said.

Martin said she did not see the altercation that led to Eatherly’s arrest, but saw the aftermath. She said that the other man “waved at us as he got in the ambulance.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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