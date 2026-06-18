Cincinnati flooding: Flash flood warnings issued amid tornado warnings in Ohio; scary videos show rising waters

Cincinnati in Ohio saw flooding on Thursday amid tornado warnings for the region, with reports indicating that I-75 northbound was shut down.

Flooding was reported in Cincinnati amid tornado warnings in Ohio. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Ohio Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are closed on I-75 North beyond I-74, and the left lane is closed on I-75 South beyond Mitchell Avenue, due to flooding.

Local channel WLWT reported that I-75 northbound at I-74 near Spring Grove Avenue was shut down due to flooding along the interstate as storms moved through the region. They reported that emergency vehicles with hazard lights were present.

Also Read | Florence tornado: Twister seen near Aurora in Northern Kentucky; details on damage, path - scary videos emerge

A Fox56 meteorologist confirmed “Considerable Flash Flooding is ongoing across the Cincinnati metro tonight including Kenton and Campbell County. Multiple reports of flooding and vehicle rescues from high water. Plus, a suspected tornado has led to downed power lines and trees, also reported.” He also shared a map of the impacted areas.

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{{^usCountry}} There is a flash flood warning in Hamilton County till 4:00am local time. There's also a warning in place for Ripley, Dearborn and Ohio counties till 3:15am Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is a flash flood warning in Hamilton County till 4:00am local time. There's also a warning in place for Ripley, Dearborn and Ohio counties till 3:15am Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the storms themselves pose risks since they could turn into tornadoes, there's also the risk of them dumping rain in some areas, and a heavy downpour would lead to flooding risks. Cincinnati flooding: Visuals and reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the storms themselves pose risks since they could turn into tornadoes, there's also the risk of them dumping rain in some areas, and a heavy downpour would lead to flooding risks. Cincinnati flooding: Visuals and reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

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One person remarked about the ongoing situation “Seems like Mall Road may be okay. Damage on Dream Street. I saw pictures. Flash flooding in Cincinnati. What a night.”

A person shared a photo showing heavy rainfall in Cincinnati. They even wondered if a tornado had hit the Ohio city. “Did a tornado hit Cincinnati? It’s black as helllll cross that river!!!,” the person wrote, capturing the deluge.

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Another post showed the situation on the interstate which is now closed off in parts.

On Facebook, a person shared a video which showed the intensity of the rainfall, as lightning flashed across the sky.

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Meanwhile, a warning from a local page read “Cincinnati STAY OFF I-75 near St. Bernard/Elmwood Place. It is under floodwaters and multiple cars are stuck mostly underwater!! There are rescue crews responding currently. We have a flash flood warning! Turn around don’t drown.”

As Cincinnati faces severe weather, tornado sirens appeared to have gone off, prompting a complaint from one local. “WHY in the hell are sirens going when there’s NO warning for anything but a flood watch??? This is like the boy who cried wolf! No one will take it seriously when there’s an ACTUAL tornado if they’re set them off for no dang reason!!,” they wrote. Several remarked there was a tornado warning for the area, but now, a flood watch has been issued.

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The troubles with Cincinnati comes after a tornado touched down in Florence, Kentucky, and reports indicated there was structural damage. Water levels also rose in some parts due to heavy rain there, a WLWT reporter noted on X. Further, reports indicated that around 8,000 people were left without power as multiple power lines went down amid the tornado touchdown in Kentucky.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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