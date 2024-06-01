‘Classic’ Chris Cuomo exposed on air for denying making shameful remarks on ivermectin: ‘Lies after lies’

News Nation anchor Chris Cuomo appeared on a special live PBD Podcast debate for a face off against stand-up comedian Dave Smith on Friday night. During the face off Dave Smith, Chris Cuomo got booed on stage after he denied shaming Joe Rogan over use of ivermectin.(PBD Podcast)

Host Patrick Bet-David joined the duo with a sold-out audience before starting a debate on former US President Donald Trump's hush money case verdict, effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, alternative medicine, lockdowns and mask mandates.

During the face off, Cuomo got booed on stage after he denied shaming Joe Rogan over use of ivermectin.

A clip from the PBD podcast has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, in which Cuomo can be heard saying, “There was so much talk that they don't want you to take Ivermectin. Ivermectin is the way to go take it. Joe Rogan got better from Ivermectin. And by the way, I don't like what people did to Joe Rogan about Ivermectin. I don't like it."

“You did it. No, no. You did,” Smith responded, prompting a laugh from the audience.

Following this, Cuomo challenged the comedian to “find the clips. Dude, find the clips."

Smith blasted Cuomo, stating that “you shamed Joe Rogan….You said he's taking horse-themed... Sorry, you and Don Lemon were chuckling at each other about it. I'll go find the clips.”

“First of all, you just saw the clips. I'm not chuckling. I'm listening to Don,” Cuomo reacted.

“And it's absolutely there. Oh, here, do we have it? Hold on. Let's play the clip,” Smith said as the video got played.

Cuomo faces heat after clip exposes his lies

When Cuomo was still employed with CNN as an anchor, he and colleague Don Lemon mocked Ivermectin'suse following Rogan's disclosure.

"People who are getting, injecting, drugs for animals," Lemon stated at the time, "and horse--."

"And people telling them to!" Cuomo intervened at the moment. "What person- you know you talk about cancel culture and who to blame - Ivermectin? A dewormer? Really? … they need to be shamed. They need to be called out and shamed, brother.”

As Cuomo's lies were caught on stage, Smith said, “So you're taking a dewormer right now for a shame. You can't apologize for that. You weren't being clear that it was this. Listen, you know that, dude. You're being so dishonest right now, man."

“You were talking about Ivermectin the drug. You were not talking about this version of Ivermectin. Come on,” he added.

Reacting to the clip posted on X, one user chastised the former CNN anchor, writing, “He refuses to apologize no matter what. The dude cannot admit when he was wrong.”

“I just will never forgive the likes of Cuomo and Piers Morgan. Forget we saw what happened. Unforgivable,” another chimed in.

A third user wrote, “Classic Cuomo. Lie after lie, lies on lies.”

Cuomo admits he's taking Ivermectin

In January, Cuomo revealed that he is suffering from "long COVID," or the long-term consequences of a previous ailment. On thePBD Podcast,the NewsNation celebrity revealed that he's taking the antiviral to help with a constant inflammatory reaction and "brain fog."

When COVID-19 reached its peak in 2020 and 2021, Ivermectin surfaced as a fringe treatment and immediately came under fire as a "horse dewormer" - including a clip that criticised podcaster Joe Rogan.