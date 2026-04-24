Clavicular YouTube ban: Why LiveWithClav, ClavLooksmax channels were taken down? ‘Looksmaxxer’ shares sad update
Clavicular, known for his ‘looksmaxxing’ and ‘bonesmashing’ practices, has had his YouTube channels taken down and reacted to the news via a X post.
Clavicular, the influencer, has had his YouTube channels taken down and reacted to the news via a X post.
The social media phenomenon, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, shot to fame by the age of 20 for popularizing concepts like ‘looksmaxxing’ and 'bonesmashing'. The former refers to a male-dominated, self-improvement online trend that focuses on maximizing physical attractiveness through grooming, fitness, and sometimes extreme procedures. ‘Bonesmashing’, meanwhile, is the trend where people strike their facial bones (jaw, cheekbones) with hard objects to get microfractures. They believe it will force bones to remodel and form a more attractive and defined structure.
Also Read | Clavicular's Miami breakdown: Overdose, family rift, and fallout with friend
The YouTube ban is the latest blow after an already chaotic month for the influencer which saw him arrested, fall into a controversy over shooting an alligator in Florida, and alleged overdose while on livestream. Clavicular also reacted to the news of the YouTube ban on his channels.
What Clavicular said about YouTube ban
Clavicular shared screenshots showing his YouTube accounts had been banned and wrote “Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation.”{{/usCountry}}
Clavicular shared screenshots showing his YouTube accounts had been banned and wrote “Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation.”{{/usCountry}}
He added "The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves. Me and my team worked hard to ensure we followed YouTube's TOS very strictly, blurring out all inapproriate language and sensitive topics." Reaching out for help, Clavicular asked “Could you please help in recovering my accounts?”.{{/usCountry}}
He added "The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves. Me and my team worked hard to ensure we followed YouTube's TOS very strictly, blurring out all inapproriate language and sensitive topics." Reaching out for help, Clavicular asked “Could you please help in recovering my accounts?”.{{/usCountry}}
Notably, Clavicular is way more active on Kick, the streaming platform from which most of his revenue is generated. That said, the streamer had a steady stream of followers on YouTube with the channel takedown sparking concerns.
Several people also reacted to YouTube taking down Clavicular's channels. “He is Sad-maxxed,” one person wrote. Another added “Clavicular has been surrounded by controversy for months, so a YouTube ban felt like a matter of time.”
Yet another said “bet you broke youtube with that irresistible chaos huh”.
Why YouTube banned Clavicular?
As per Clavicular, YouTube banned his channels without any explanation. However, the screenshots show that they were banned for ‘severe and repeated violations’ of community guidelines. However, they did not detail which guidelines had been violated.
One person shared a possible explanation and wrote “If you're wondering why he got banned. YouTube Community Guidelines prohibit the promotion of extreme transformations, body modifications, drug use, and related topics. All which Clavicular promotes to impressionable teenagers.”
Grok was asked about the ban and opined “YouTube hasn't detailed the violation publicly, but his looksmaxxing content (extreme body mods, steroid/drug references, self-improvement for young men) often trips their rules on harmful/dangerous activities or misleading content aimed at minors.”