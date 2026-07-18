Clayton ‘Morgan fire’: Smoke in Mount Diablo as blaze in Contra Costa, CA, spreads fast- check map, visuals

A wildfire erupted near Clayton, in California's Contra Costa County on Friday afternoon. The smoke from the fire was seen in Mount Diablo.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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According to the Watch Duty, the fire is located just off the Morgan Territory Road and Marsh Creek Road in Clayton. The location of the fire is around 25 miles southwest of the densely populated Mount Diablo area.

As a result, many Mount Diablo residents are reporting smoke from the fire in the city due to strong winds in the area.

As of now, the fire has spread up to 125 acres, with dozens of fire engines reporting, according to Watch Duty. As of now, evacuations have not been ordered, and the fire is not known to be threatening structures.

Owing to the fire's proximity to the Morgan Territory Road, the Contra Costa County Fire Department/ Cal Fire is calling it “Morgan Fire.”

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Clayton is located in the east-central part of Contra Costa County, at the eastern base of Mount Diablo. The fire has broken out just off the Mount Diablo Mine, west of the Oak Hills Trail and the Morgan Territory Road. The location is a sparsely populated mountain area in northern California. As a result, there is no immediate threat to structures or habitation.

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Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty:

Morgan Fire is located at the western edge of Mount Diablo MIne.

Morgan Fire Visuals: Black smoke in Mount Diablo; Helicopter Responding

Photos and videos of the 125-acre fire was shared by locals on social media. A plume of dense, black smoke could be seen in the Mount Diablo area. Choppers with the fire department were also seen mounting an air response to the rapidly spreading fire. As of now, it is unclear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

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Here's a video shared by a local FOX affiliate that showed smoke and a fire department chopper circling in the area trying to contain the spread of the blaze.

Here's the video:

Another photo shared by a driver near the Morgan Territory Road showed visuals of the smoke emerging from the fire. Here's the photo:

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Mount Diablo is a protected state park and does not have any permanent residents. There is a local community of around 1000 people in nearby Diablo.

This story is being updated.