Cleveland Hopkins International Airport issues ground stop following bomb threat reports: List of affected flights

UPDATE: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport confirmed there was no threat to the public following unverified bomb threats. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ground stop.(UnSplash)

"After a thorough investigation, it was determined there is no threat to the public. We are grateful for the quick response by our teams and appreciate your patience while we resume normal operations," the airport said in a statement.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has issued a ground stop following unconfirmed reports of a bomb threat.

In a statement, the airport said, "We received information about a potential security threat specific to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Cleveland Police and Airport Security are currently investigating."

Passengers are advised to check their flight status here before heading to the airport.

Other airports targeted

This comes after threats were reported at West Virginia's Yeager International Airport and Kansas City International Airport on New Year’s Eve.

At Kansas City International Airport, some travelers were evacuated around 11 a.m. CT Wednesday due to a “potential threat in the unsecured area” of the airport.

The Kansas City Aviation Department confirmed to KCTV that it was responding to the situation alongside the FBI.

“The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI)," the statement read. "Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat.”

The city later confirmed that the airport reopened at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Officials credited Airport Police and the FBI for working “quickly to evaluate the situation” and “evacuating travelers from the affected area of the terminal.”

“Law Enforcement was able to determine no credible threat to the Airport or those inside the terminal at this time,” the statement added. “Once that determination was made, KCAD staff worked to resume normal operations and minimize disruptions."