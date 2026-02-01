Clinton mass shooting: What happened at East Feliciana Parish Courthouse? Scary details from Mardi Gras parade

One video from the scene emerged on social media. Several gunshots could be heard in the background as locals panicked. Police are yet to issue a statement on the incident. Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified yet.

“I received a video about the shooting at the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse amid a Mardi Gras parade in Clinton, Louisiana containing horrific images. I'm still waiting for confirmation that it's authentic and belongs to the incident,” Bennett posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Lucas Bennett, PLT Report Washington Representative, tweeted about receiving a video from the scene. He said that it contained ‘horrific images’.

Multiple people were shot in front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse during the Mardi Gras parade in Clinton, Louisiana, on Saturday, WBRZ reported, citing officials. The incident took place during the Country Parade. One child was in critical condition, and five others were injured, the publication added. The suspect is in custody, and authorities are searching for a vehicle.

This comes days after a shooting incident inside the historic Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans. Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the January 16 killing of 19-year-old Kareem Harris and the wounding of three others.

According to investigators, Harris was gunned down in the foyer of Dooky Chase’s after attempting to outrun an armed assailant. Detectives say he burst into the restaurant seeking refuge, but the gunman chased him inside and immediately opened fire. Three women dining at the restaurant were struck by bullets before the shooter fled. Harris died at the scene.

Police reported that all three women hit by gunfire were visitors, two from Los Angeles and one from Florida. One woman from Los Angeles underwent numerous surgeries after being shot five times, while another remains hospitalized in stable condition. The third woman suffered only a graze wound and has since been released.

Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick expressed deep concern for the victims. “Our prayers really are for the victims, as well as who have survived this situation,” she said, noting that the severely injured California visitor “is going to have a recovery.”

Authorities identified 18-year-old Makahi Kelly as the individual who allegedly opened fire. Police located Kelly on January 28 in the 4600 block of America Street, arrested him without incident, and recovered items believed to be tied to the shooting.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Anthony Johnson, whom investigators say was responsible for the getaway vehicle used in the homicide.