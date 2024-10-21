CNN reporter chokes on laughter covering Trump's X-rated Arnold Palmer remark live: Watch

At a recent Trump rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, CNN reporter Steve Contorno found himself in a hilariously awkward situation as he tried to recap Donald Trump's bizarre tribute to the golf legend. The speech, which veered into unexpected territory, featured an eyebrow-raising anecdote about Arnold Palmer that left the political correspondent, Steve Contorno, struggling to maintain his composure during the live feed as he attempted to summarise the speech. CNN Political correspondent Steve Contorno was reporting live from a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday(CNN video (Twitter/X))

CNN reporter reacts to Trump’s Palmer tribute

Political correspondent Steve Contorno was reporting live from a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, where the former president delivered a bizarre 10-minute tribute to golf legend Arnold Palmer as part of his 90-minute speech. Trump reminisced about his friendship with Palmer, who passed away in 2016.

While attendees at the rally laughed heartily at his remarks, journalists had a hard time putting it all together—especially after Trump went off on a weird tangent about Palmer's body parts to his hair care habits.

“Trump’s campaign tells us that tonight’s appearance and the speech he’s giving mark the beginning of his closing argument to voters over the next couple of weeks,” Contorno who was y tasked to cover the rally live said. And that closing argument began rather... interestingly,” Contorno added, already fighting to maintain a composure and holding on to his laughter.

“He started with a long-winded story about Latrobe, Pennsylvania native Arnold Palmer, including — and I’m not making this up — a description of the Hall of Fame golfer in the men’s room, in the locker room, and what he looked like in the shower,” the reporter said according to the POST.

“And this is presidential material? Trump’s just being what he’s always been—crude. He has no strategies for growth and thinks belittling people is an admirable trait,” a user commented. “Trump's brain has melted at this point... and yet 40-odd million U.S. voters may vote for him,” another user attacked. “You know it’s highly bizarre when reporters can’t find words to describe... lol,” a third added. “The man is dying of laughter; just let him, please,” a fourth remarked. “Trump has no filter, and people love it because he is who he is and doesn’t pretend to be something he’s not. He’s real!”

What did Trump say about Arnold Palmer?

Trump has been actively campaigning in critical battleground states, with Pennsylvania being one of them. At a MAGA rally on Saturday, communications strategist TJ Adams-Falconer noted that Trump spoke for 15 minutes, concluding his speech with a controversial anecdote about the size of Arnold Palmer's genitals.

The ex-president called Palmer "a total guy" and talked about stuff from the late golfer's life, like how he'd shower with other pros and they'd say, “Oh my god, that's unbelievable.'" Trump mentioned he had to say it but didn't go into more details because he didn't want to offend the "highly sophisticated" ladies in the crowd.